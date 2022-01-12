ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Morning Hike at Borderland State Park, Easton

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. This hike will be at Borderland State Park but on trails that aren't as often hiked as around the ponds. The hike will be 6 - 7 miles in about 3.5 to 4 hours depending on our pace. We will have about 400' of elevation...

LocalNewsMatters.org

Chasing waterfalls: Now is the time to hike in Mount Diablo State Park

If there’s still a drought in California, word didn’t reach Mitchell Canyon. One of the Bay Area’s best seasonal hikes is in full bloom — and flow — right now, mid-January 2022, in the middle of a feast-or-famine storm season. The Falls Trail Loop is 7.6 miles — 9.5 if you take a wrong turn like we did — and has a high point of 1,637 feet, a 1,063-foot climb (without the bonus miles).
DIABLO, CA
nbc15.com

Locals ring in the new year by hiking in Wisconsin’s state parks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hikers rang in the new year by enjoying the great outdoors. The Wisconsin DNR calls it the First Day Hike and say it’s becoming more popular as people look for safe outdoor activities amid the pandemic. Thousands of people across the country did the same. Hikers say it’s a great way to start the new year with positive intentions.
WISCONSIN STATE
outdoors.org

Ski In / Ski Out at Sunday River Ski Resort

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a fun weekend of skiing, dining, and socializing with fellow skiers. Two days of skiing/telemark/snowboarding at Sunday River Ski Resort. Two nights B&B lodging at the on-mountain Grand Summit Hotel. Trip includes double occupancy rooms, private bath, two full buffet breakfasts, 2-day lift ticket. Bring your friends; they do not have to be AMC members. Price $379 PerPersonDoubleOccupancy, $549 for a single room. Pass Holders subtract $130 We will be making a group reservation for dinner in the Camp Restaurant at the Grand Summit for dinner Saturday evening (meal not included in trip cost). Signing up for the trip early guarantees a spot. We are running the trip using Riteway Travel Agency so you need to sign up for the trip and pay using their website. Payment is required to sign up. Link: https://www.ritewaytravelagency.com/index.php?link=trip&id=4 When you sign up on their website please put "AMC" in parenthesis after your name as well as emailing the amc leaders Jeri Schefts and Barbara Amoroso that you are going.
TRAVEL
State
Massachusetts State
Tulsa World

A walk on the wild side: State parks hosting New Year's Day hikes

In keeping with an annual tradition, Oklahoma State Parks will again host First Day Hikes on New Year's Day, Saturday. The free, guided hikes present an opportunity to begin the New Year on a healthy perspective by getting outdoors, connecting with nature and promoting year-round recreation, the department said. Twenty...
TRAVEL
101 WIXX

First Day Hike Coming to Whitefish Dunes State Park

JACKSONPORT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It bills itself as a great way to step into the New Year. The Department of Natural Resources is hosting first day hikes around the state on Saturday, including at Whitefish Dunes State Park. Park leaders say winter is a good time to visit the...
LIFESTYLE
newscenter1.tv

Take a hike! Custer State Park takes part in First Day Hikes

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. — If your resolution was to spend more time exercising, or more time outdoors, state parks across the country provided the perfect opportunity. Many parks welcome in the new year with a series of First Day Hikes, on the first day of the new year. Three of those hikes were held in Custer State Park, and I chose to tag along on Stockade Lake Trail.
CUSTER, SD
KTLO

3 area state parks joining in First Day Hike events

Three area state parks will be among those in all 50 states kicking off the new year with First Day Hike activities.This year for First Day Hikes, Arkansas State Parks will offer guided hikes at many locations, as well as encourage self-guided walks and hikes throughout the “First Weekend,” Saturday and Sunday, for those who would like to explore on their own. All participants are eligible to receive a free sticker.
TRAVEL
outdoors.org

Winter Hike in the Blue Hills Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike for about 3.5 to 4 hours on hilly, rugged terrain. The hike will be at an easy/beginner-friendly pace. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, and microspikes (we have some you could borrow). This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. After you register, the hike leader will send you detailed information on the meeting location and planned trails. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
opb.org

First Day Hikes are back at Oregon State Parks in time for centennial

On New Year’s Day, state parks across Oregon will once again offer free guided hikes. The annual tradition, called First Day Hikes, was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic. On Saturday, folks can participate in guided hikes at 15 popular state parks across the state. Parking fees will be waived at 25 areas that normally charge. A list of guided hikes, with times and meeting locations, is available at the Oregon State Parks website.
OREGON STATE
KX News

Dozens participate in First Day Hike at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park

Despite the freezing weather, a crowd lined up at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park to participate in the First Day Hike, a nationwide initiative encouraging people to get outdoors on New Year’s Day. “Just getting people out the first day of the year, out hiking, getting to enjoy our awesome state parks, we definitely have […]
LINCOLN, ND
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vaccines
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida State Parks promotes First Day Hikes 2022

Whether you’re a seasoned park veteran or just finding us for the first time, there’s no better way to kick off a new year than with a First Day Hike!. Organized in state parks across the country, thousands of people participate in First Day Hikes every Jan. 1. Varying from short strolls to longer treks, these hikes offer a variety of ways for people to get outdoors and start the new year on the right foot!
FLORIDA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Geiser: First Day Hikes returning at state parks

Start the new year off right with an outdoors adventure. First Day Hikes are planned for Saturday at more than a dozen beautiful state parks, but you can also design your own adventure at a park throughout Nebraska. Nebraska’s annual First Day Hikes are a great chance to get outside...
LIFESTYLE
NBC Connecticut

DEEP Hosts First Day Hikes at Several State Parks, Forests in Conn.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is hosting First Day Hikes at several state parks and forests in Connecticut for New Year's Day. The hikes offer residents and families a chance to begin the new year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on January 1, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
outdoors.org

January Early Morning Fitness Hike

Callahan State Park, Broadmeadow St. Lot, Marlborough, MA,. Registration is required for this activity. If you just can't get enough of the trails in winter then join us for this early morning (i.e., before work) hike at Callahan State Park in Marlborough. ~ 4 miles on easy-to-average terrain with a fast-to-very-fast (2-2.5+mph) pace. Bring water, snacks, a headlamp, a weighted pack, and poles to maximize the fitness benefits. Be sure to tuck a pair of trail spikes in your pack and have snowshoes available in case we get some freshly fallen snow. Don't forget the coffee! Limited to 6 (including leader) fit and prepared hikers. Heavy rain / unsafe driving conditions will cancel the hike.
WORKOUTS

