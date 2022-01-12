Thursday Morning Hike at Borderland State Park, Easton

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a fun weekend of skiing, dining, and socializing with fellow skiers. Two days of skiing/telemark/snowboarding at Sunday River Ski Resort. Two nights B&B lodging at the on-mountain Grand Summit Hotel. Trip includes double occupancy rooms, private bath, two full buffet breakfasts, 2-day lift ticket. Bring your friends; they do not have to be AMC members. Price $379 PerPersonDoubleOccupancy, $549 for a single room. Pass Holders subtract $130 We will be making a group reservation for dinner in the Camp Restaurant at the Grand Summit for dinner Saturday evening (meal not included in trip cost). Signing up for the trip early guarantees a spot. We are running the trip using Riteway Travel Agency so you need to sign up for the trip and pay using their website. Payment is required to sign up. Link: https://www.ritewaytravelagency.com/index.php?link=trip&id=4 When you sign up on their website please put "AMC" in parenthesis after your name as well as emailing the amc leaders Jeri Schefts and Barbara Amoroso that you are going.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO