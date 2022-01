Capital One is serving as administrative agent for a $200 million senior secured asset-based revolving line of credit for Perry Ellis International. “Perry Ellis has been able to successfully navigate the pandemic, as its emphasis on sportswear and casual clothing coincided with the needs of work-at-home consumers, enabling it to perform well despite headwinds affecting the clothing industry,” said Tim Tobin, head of asset-based lending at Capital One. “Our asset-based lending team developed a facility designed to provide incremental liquidity to Perry Ellis, which required expertise in areas like apparel and in-transit inventory.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO