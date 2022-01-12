ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Watch ‘Marvel’s Voices: Heritage’ #1 trailer

By David Brooke
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel Comics has released a trailer for this week’s Marvel’s Voices: Heritage #1 which is now available in comic book shops. The anthology one-shot features multiple characters on various adventures. Those adventures include:. New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Roanhorse and acclaimed Navajo artist Shaun Beyale will...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 1

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Marvel’s Voices: Heritage #1

This week sees the release of Marvel’s Voices: Heritae, a one-shot collection of stories celebrating Marvel’s Indigenous characters and creators; check out the official preview here…. THE HIT VOICES SERIES CONTINUES WITH AN EXTRAORDINARY ARRAY OF INDIGENOUS TALENT! Year two of Marvel’s Voices kicks off with a celebration...
COMICS
lrmonline.com

Podcast Trailer for Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow

In an alternate universe, Black Widow is alive and well—and possibly retired. In the new scripted podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow, our favorite Russian spy returns to action for listeners. The popular podcast series is in its third installment, following Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord and Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye....
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel celebrating ‘Thor’ #750 with star-studded creative lineup

Marvel Comics has revealed Thor #24 to set to celebrate Thor #750 legacy numbering with comics legends. Those legends include J. Michael Straczynski, Oliver Coipel, Walter Simonson, Dan Jurgens, Tom DeFalco, Ron Frenz, Jason Aaron, Das Pastoras, and more!. Taking place after the “God of Hammers” storyline the milestone issue...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Dark Ages #4

A group of heroes have crossed dark seas in a desperate and dangerous attempt to save their friends. But before the heroes can save the world, they must first survive the most treacherous place on Earth—Europe!. Written by: Tom Taylor. Art by: Iban Coello. Colors by: Brian Reber. Letters...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Paul
Person
Rebecca Roanhorse
Person
David Cutler
thenerdstash.com

New X-Men Red Comic Will Explore a Planet of Mutants

The last year has been a pretty interesting one for X-Men fans. It’s been a few years now since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and the X-Men along with it. Seeing as the MCU is still barely starting its fourth phase, it seems they won’t be revived for some time. That said, there has been no shortage of action in the Marvel comics. For example, in April of last year, we were shown our first look at a new X-Men line-up. But earlier today, we were shown something much more impressive. The first look at the upcoming X-Men Red comic, which will focus on a planet full of only mutants!
COMICS
sirusgaming.com

Latest The Callisto 2022 Trailer Reveals Voice Cast

Developer GIB Games has released a new trailer for its upcoming VR murder mystery adventure game set in the future, The Callisto. Along with new game footage, the trailer announced several of its main voice actors, including veteran video game voice actor, Jon St. John. The 2-minute trailer showcased the...
VIDEO GAMES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Officially Reunites Wolverine and Deadpool in NEW Series

Marvel fans cannot get enough of Logan (Wolverine) and Wade Wilson (Deadpool) together. And that is for more reasons than the on-screen chemistry of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds and their hilarious off-screen “feud.” The two characters have had a similar love-hate relationship for years, and Marvel just announced they are getting back together this year.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Comics Journalism#New York Times#Navajo#Phoenix Song#Snowguard#Aka American Eagle#Forge Warpath#Today Marvel Comics#First Nations#Marvel S#Indigenous
First Showing

Strange Voices & Shadows in 'Alone With You' Horror Official Trailer

"Are you scared?" "I'm scared, too…" Dark Star Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a psychological horror thriller titled Alone With You, marking the feature debut of actors / filmmakers Emily Bennett & Justin Brooks. This originally premiered at last year's Fantastic Fest, and is arriving on VOD in February of this year. As a woman painstakingly prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend, their apartment begins to feel more like a tomb when voices, shadows, hallucinations reveal a truth she has been unwilling to face. This stars Emily Bennett, Barbara Crampton, Emma Myles, and Dora Madison. My guess from this trailer is that all of this life she has built for her is all in her mind, and she has to come to grips with the truth that it's not actually real. Which is a freaky concept! But… it could be something else entirely?
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #2

Elephants and illusions and doppelgangers, oh my! Ms. Marvel punches her way out of the Bollywood bubble she landed in when she got home from Chicago. But things are not exactly normal, and she still has no idea what happened—or if it could happen again. What’s worse, it seems like she has a copycat lurking around Jersey City, and whoever they are, they’re ruining her good name. They’re escalating from snack thievery to scuffles with civilians, and wonky powers or no, Ms. Marvel has to find them. Fast.
COMICS
360 Magazine

Marvel Comics Crossover Event

Marvel Comics’ latest crossover event includes DEVILS REIGN and Venom’s new era with printings of both DEVILS REIGN #1 AND VENOM #2. These issues will be available beginning February 9 with second printing covers. Venom artwork included is created by Francesco Mobili.
ComicBook

X-Men '97: Wolverine Voice Actor Recording for Marvel Studios Revival

X-Men: The Animated Series star Cal Dodd is taking another stab at voicing Wolverine in X-Men '97. The all-new original series from Marvel Studios picks up where the beloved '90s cartoon left off, continuing the animated adventures of the mutants assembled by Professor Charles Xavier (voice of Cedric Smith) in the version that aired between 1992 and 1997. After announcing the Disney+ revival in November, Marvel confirmed Dodd's return alongside original cast members Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Chris Potter (Gambit), Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), and Christopher Britton (Minister Sinister).
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Polygon

The Peacemaker trailer revs up DC’s very un-Marvel-like year of movies and shows

When philosopher William James first coined the term “multiverse” in 1895, he didn’t actually mean “multiple universes.” He was trying to describe how confusing the universe we actually live in felt. But the more DC and Marvel press on into the parallel universes of their respective projects, the more this original definition feels accurate.
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Trailer Watch: Michel Franco’s Sundown

Michel Franco’s Sundown is unsettling tale of existential drift, one that upends the way in which the concept of family is often thematized in narrative films. It’s now given a suitably eerie trailer by its distributor, Bleecker Street. The story involves a brother (Tim Roth) and sister (Charlotte Gainsbourg) vacationing at a Mexican resort when sad news arrives from abroad. The sister leaves, the brother stays, and the film’s mysteries concern the brother’s inscrutable motivations. Spasms of violence are expected in any film by the New Order director; those are hinted at by the trailer’s concluding sequence of flash cuts and bloody surf.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Silver Surfer Rebirth #1

No, we don’t mean the guys on the cover… We’re talking about legendary creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim returning to tell a story set during their fan-favorite run of SILVER SURFER! Someone has stolen the Reality Gem, an object that allows the user to fulfill any wish no matter the consequences! But whoever has taken it is doing things like bringing back the dead hero Captain Mar-Vell. It’s up to Silver Surfer to team up with the least likely of allies, Thanos, to find the Gem and restore reality to its proper form.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #39

A day of reckoning is coming for both the Marvel Universe and the Fantastic Four. But first Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman must survive a very personal family crisis. Guest-starring She-Hulk, the TVA, the Watcher and Nick Fury. LEGACY #684. Written by: Dan Slott. Art by: Francesco Manna. Cover...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Comics and Webtoon team up on ‘Eternals: The 500 Year War’

Marvel Comics has announced a new collaboration with Webtoon with a 7-issue series featuring the Eternals. Titled Eternals: The 500 Year War, the comic will launch first on Marvel Unlimited followed by launching on Webtoon on January 20th. Each issue of Eternals: The 500 Year War will feature an international creative team from the country that the story is being told in.
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Vault Preview: Lunar Room #2

Courtesy of Vault Comics we have an extended preview of Lunar Room #2, set for release tomorrow January 12th. Written by Danny Lore with art by Gio Sposito, it’s the perfect comic for fans of werewolves. “Lunar Room started as a conversation with Tim Daniel about why I hadn’t...
COMICS
Polygon

Marvel fans will elect the next X-Men lineup in 2022

A year ago, Marvel Comics let readers vote on which character would become the final member of the X-Men. The results were unveiled at the comic book event of the season: the stylish and momentous Hellfire Gala. In 2022, the Hellfire Gala is coming back — and so is the...
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy