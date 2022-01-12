Watch ‘Marvel’s Voices: Heritage’ #1 trailer

"Are you scared?" "I'm scared, too…" Dark Star Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a psychological horror thriller titled Alone With You, marking the feature debut of actors / filmmakers Emily Bennett & Justin Brooks. This originally premiered at last year's Fantastic Fest, and is arriving on VOD in February of this year. As a woman painstakingly prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend, their apartment begins to feel more like a tomb when voices, shadows, hallucinations reveal a truth she has been unwilling to face. This stars Emily Bennett, Barbara Crampton, Emma Myles, and Dora Madison. My guess from this trailer is that all of this life she has built for her is all in her mind, and she has to come to grips with the truth that it's not actually real. Which is a freaky concept! But… it could be something else entirely?

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO