City offices to close in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, trash services unaffected
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo announced that most city offices will be closed on Monday, January 17th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, accord to a release from the city on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Trash services and landfill operations will not be affected by the closure.School Closures in the Concho Valley
City offices that will be closed Monday, January 17, 2022
- Animal Shelter
- City Hall and the Community Development building
- City Hall Annex
- Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices
- Municipal Court
- Nature Center
- Parks and Recreation offices
- San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department
- Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers
- Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers
- Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
WIC offices will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, for curbside assistance. City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
COVID-19 Reports for Saturday-Monday will be published Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Services/businesses open in San Angelo
- Trash Service
- There will be no interruption in trash pickup or landfill operations on MLK Day.
- Fort Concho
- Fort Concho’s Visitor Center in Barracks 1 will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on MLK Day. Self-guided tours will also be available. The fort is located at 630 S. Oakes St. For more information, visit fortconcho.com .
