Dave Riley, chairman of Riley Construction Co., has announced several transitions within the firm’s leadership effective Jan. 1. Matt Prince has moved from his current role as president to chief executive officer. He will continue to be involved with daily operations at a high level, but will take on overall strategic planning initiatives and work with the rest of the executive team to help Riley reach its organizational goals. Prince has been with Riley since 1996, serving in a variety of roles at both project management and executive levels. He was named the company’s first president outside the Riley family in 2014 and led the firm through substantial growth during his seven-year tenure in the role.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO