NFL

Chiefs coach says Steelers ‘playing like number 1 seed’

By Jeff Hathhorn
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The Steelers have obvious warts, they relied on other teams just to make the playoffs. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said this about the Steelers on Wednesday.

“These guys are playing like a number one seed right now,” Reid said on a conference call.

Tennessee is the top seed and getting Derrick Henry back.  Reid’s own team has won nine of 10 and stomped the Steelers just a few weeks ago.

“You have to erase that game and move forward,” Reid said of the 36-10 win on December 26.  “In this league we’ve all had games where things aren’t working right and the other team, it does work right.  If you have a chance to play that team again, you got to start from scratch.”

“You got to play four quarters of football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, that’s what you have to do.  If you let up, shame on us.  Whatever your mindset is you better get ready for four hard quarters of football.  That’s traditional Pittsburgh Steelers football, it’s important that we prepare ourselves that way.”

Reid said Ben Roethlisberger ‘is one of the best in football this year’.  The nine-year Chiefs head coach says Ben has the aptitude and the ability to still get it done.  Then he noted they didn’t face the real TJ Watt in the first game.

“I think he had broken ribs I think,” Reid said.  “We were getting everything he had at the time.  Just to be able to play was a warrior move, a lot of people wouldn’t play.  We know he’s a great player.  We know we got to do a great job against him or he wreaks havoc.”

Reid also praised linebacker Alex Highsmith and said you can’t blink on the other players.  He said Cam Heyward is a beast and he and Highsmith are playing great football.

He’s also a fan of the Steelers head coach saying Mike Tomlin is like Bill Cowher in that they are Pittsburgh Steelers.  They fit the mold of the city, the philosophy of the organization and everything else.

“He’s smart and he’s honest,” Reid said of Tomlin.  “He tells people the truth, right or wrong.  That’s why he has so much respect around the league.  Why he’s on the competition committee.  He’s a smart kid.  I think the honest thing goes a long way, it covers a lot of bases.”

How honest Reid is being could be in question.  From the top, Reid he’s facing a team playing like a number one seed on Sunday.

Related
ClutchPoints

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s surprisingly bold claim praising Mike Tomlin, Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for a Wild Card round clash on Sunday night. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made some shocking comments about his team’s chances against the Chiefs. On the other end of the spectrum, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a surprisingly bold claim in his praise of Mike Tomlin’s Steelers, via Joe Rutter of TRIBLive.com.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid's advice to coaches fired on Black Monday

Andy Reid’s coaching tree is legendary, but it seems one of the brightest stars to emerge under him in his time with the Kansas City Chiefs has proven to be neither bright nor a star after getting the axe on Black Monday. Former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was unceremoniously fired after several disappointing seasons with the Chicago Bears, where his puzzling ineptitude set the storied franchise back several years. After two monumentally disappointing tries at finding a franchise quarterback, ownership had seen enough.
NFL
State
Tennessee State
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes scares Chiefs fans with cryptic tweet before Wild Card round vs. Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs fans went into a minor panic mode, albeit rather briefly, after Patrick Mahomes sent out a rather cryptic tweet. In the said tweets, it looked like Mahomes is enduring something. He first sent out a confused emoji before writing a five-word note, saying “please don’t make me sad.” Of course Chiefs fans became worried about their star QB’s well-being and mental state.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Ravens Players After Final Game vs. Baltimore

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all signs point to this year be the final season of Ben Roethlisberger’s longtime NFL career. Throughout his 18 years in the league, the Steelers signal caller has engaged in countless battles with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens defense. And while it will no doubt be an emotional day when he finally hangs up the cleats, Roethlisberger is looking forward to getting rid of that hard-fought matchup.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Bill Cowher
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Chiefs are reportedly signing speedster wide receiver Matthew Sexton to a futures deal. Sexton spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was cut before the 2021 season began as the Steelers trimmed their roster to 53 players for the season. Sexton will now try and carve out a...
NFL
NESN

How Patriots’ Steve Belichick Reacted To Brian Flores’ Dolphins Firing

Brian Flores’ stunning ouster in Miami was good for the New England Patriots from a competitive standpoint. But from a personal perspective, Steve Belichick was sad to see Flores go. Belichick worked under and alongside Flores for years in New England. He said news of the Dolphins’ decision Monday...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sends Total Love Letter To Patriots, Belichick And Kraft In What Was Meant To Be Final Documentary Episode

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s documentary series was supposed to be a nine-part project, with one episode dedicated to each of the Patriots’ seasons that ended in a Super Bowl appearance during his time in New England. Of course, Brady went out and won a Super Bowl in year one in Tampa, thus necessitating a 10th episode being added. Leave it to Tom Brady to ruin some well-made plans by winning another Super Bowl. Yet for all intents and purposes, the ninth installment of “Man In The Arena” — which debuted on ESPN+ on Tuesday — served as the final chapter...
NFL
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
