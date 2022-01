MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A juvenile dolphin is once again swimming freely off the shores of South Florida after being rescued by a Miami-Dade Police marine patrol officer. According to a Miami-Dade Police Department Twitter post, Officer Nelson Silva, of the department’s Marine Patrol Unit, received a call of a dolphin in distress in the Shorecrest area. That’s just south of North Bay Village. Officer Silva located the dolphin which was trapped in a fishing net. See the rescue here: In the video, Officer Silva calmly says, “I got you, buddy,” as he approaches the animal in an effort to free him. It took a couple of tries, but he was able to use a pocket knife to cut the net free and the dolphin swam away.

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO