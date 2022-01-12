ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

One Montgomery County Business Among 20 Philadelphia-area Public Companies with Biggest Market Cap Increases in 2021

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPio5_0djwNdeF00
Image via Unsplash.

Public companies in the Philadelphia area added nearly $122 million to their market caps in 2021. One of those that saw their value increase the most is in Montgomery County, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

AMREP Corp, headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, ranked in No. 18. The company recorded a market cap increase of 78 percent in 2021. AMREP’s market cap as of December 31, 2021, was $111,512,824.

AMREP Corporation was organized in 1961 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange, symbol “AXR” since 1972. The Company’s corporate headquarters are in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Read more about the local companies with the biggest market cap increases in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Phila. Cost of Living Rate: It’s One Tenth of a Percentage Point Cheaper Living in Vegas Than Here

Philadelphia's ten-year cost of living rise was the fourth-lowest increase in comparable metro areas nationwide. In the past decade, the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area recorded the fourth-lowest cost of living increase out of 55 large-sized metro areas, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. A new report by Filterbuy ranked...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Plymouth, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Plymouth Meeting, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Companies#Amrep Corporation#Unsplash#Company
MONTCO.Today

Bryn Mawr-based Spouting Rock Asset Management Buys Majority Stake in Old Hill Partners

Spouting Rock Asset Management, headquartered in Bryn Mawr, has acquired a majority stake in Connecticut-based Old Hill Partners, an alternative asset manager that focuses on asset-based lending transactions with small and midsize businesses, for an undisclosed amount, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The asset management firm has...
BRYN MAWR, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Michelle Venema, Chief Executive Officer, Home of the Sparrow

Michelle Venema, CEO of Home of the Sparrow, spoke with MONTCO Today about being raised as the daughter of German immigrants who grew up during World War II; her childhood in West Chester when there was hardly any traffic on Paoli Pike; cheerleading in high school; and wanting to work as a teen but not being allowed to, because her parents said her only responsibility was to perform well in school.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Albert C. Barnes’ Home Gets New Owners at Lower Merion Conservancy

Images via Jose. F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Lower Merion property that long served as first the private home and later the museum of Albert C. Barnes’ collection of artworks has recently become the new headquarters of the Lower Merion Conservancy. The Conservancy hopes to protect the historical property, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy