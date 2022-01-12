One Montgomery County Business Among 20 Philadelphia-area Public Companies with Biggest Market Cap Increases in 2021

Image via Unsplash.

Public companies in the Philadelphia area added nearly $122 million to their market caps in 2021. One of those that saw their value increase the most is in Montgomery County, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

AMREP Corp, headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, ranked in No. 18. The company recorded a market cap increase of 78 percent in 2021. AMREP’s market cap as of December 31, 2021, was $111,512,824.

AMREP Corporation was organized in 1961 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange, symbol “AXR” since 1972. The Company’s corporate headquarters are in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.