Radio personality Miss Jones claims that Lala Anthony once had an affair with Swizz Beatz--- and that Swizz's wife, Alicia Keys then penned a song about it. "Someone that claims to be working in Swizz's camp reached out to me… via DM, saying 'I work for Swizz and I need you to know that him and Lala have been having an affair. They are madly in love with each other but he has already told Lala and he continues to tell her', 'calm down, I'm not leaving my wife'," Miss Jones said via her Youtube account.

MUSIC ・ 27 DAYS AGO