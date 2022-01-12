ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Avery offering new Whataburger-inspired heart charm

By Tim Griffin
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 1 day ago
Looking for a special gift for your special person on Valentine's Day?

James Avery Artisan Jewelry is offering a newly released charm with a nod to an iconic Texas-based business.

The jewelry store is offering a Whataburger-inspired piece of jewelry.

This newly released charm is part of James Avery's 2022 Valentine's Day catalog.

It features Whataburger's iconic orange stripes in hand-painted enamel, with the sterling silver heart charm including the burger company's logo engraved on the back.

The enamel Whataburger heart charm retails for $74 and can be purchased at James Avery's online store here .

25 News KXXV and KRHD

