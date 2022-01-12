ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

Middleton police dispatch phone number working again after experiencing technical issues

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpaK6_0djwNQ7g00

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line is working again after experiencing intermittent technical issues for much of Wednesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the police department reported the issue around 1:30 p.m. Around 7:45 p.m., the department reported the line was functioning normally again.

Those trying to call the department had been asked to text the non-emergency dispatch number 608-824-7300 rather than calling.

The department did not specify what may have caused the issue.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WIS 39 back open at US 18 near Edmund following crash

EDMUND, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 39 are back open at US 18 following a crash. ﻿ The incident occurred just before 2:45 p.m. Monday. Iowa County Sheriff’s officials are handling the incident. No further information has been released. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
EDMUND, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘It’s been relentless’: Local COVID-19 testing site dealing with longer result wait time due Omicron

MADISON, Wis. — Getting COVID-19 test results is testing people’s patience in Dane County. Many test sites are extending their anticipated turnaround times due to the sheer number of people looking to see if they have COVID-19. Tony Peterangelo, a pharmacist with Forward Pharmacy, said it’s now taking at least three days for their results. “There have been times when...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middleton, WI
Middleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police look for Sunday night shots fired suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say an occupied car was hit by gunfire late Sunday night off of Milwaukee Street on Driscoll Drive. According to a police report, the shots were fired just before 10:30 p.m. Police received multiple calls for shots fired and responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Police believe the shooter targeted the occupants...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One dead, two hospitalized in Schroeder Road crash

MADISON, Wis. – One person died and two others were hospitalized after a crash in the 6200 block of Schroeder Road Saturday night. ﻿ Madison Police officials said two vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. According to police, multiple people in one of the vehicles sustained serious injuries. All people involved in the crash...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Police Department hosts first ever Winterfest

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Police Department held its first-ever Winterfest Saturday at Elver Park. Attendees braved the cooler temperatures to enjoy some sledding, ice skating, and hot cocoa. The event was free to all and part of MPD’s efforts to connect with the community. “Because of COVID, we stopped doing a lot of the programming we would do, ”...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fond du Lac officer suffers broken bones in attack

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac police say an officer suffered broken bones when he was attacked by a man trying to break down a door at an apartment building. Police were called to the apartment building about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. An officer was speaking to tenants on the second floor when the 44-year-old man approached. The officer told the tenants to go back into their apartments.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DA: Beloit officer acted legally in shooting man who allegedly reached for her gun

BELOIT, Wis. — The Rock County District Attorney’s Office has concluded the Beloit police officer who shot a man who allegedly tried to grab her gun last month acted legally and appropriately during the incident. In a news release Friday afternoon, District Attorney David O’Leary said he has reviewed reports from the state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy