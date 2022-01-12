Middleton police dispatch phone number working again after experiencing technical issues

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line is working again after experiencing intermittent technical issues for much of Wednesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the police department reported the issue around 1:30 p.m. Around 7:45 p.m., the department reported the line was functioning normally again.

Those trying to call the department had been asked to text the non-emergency dispatch number 608-824-7300 rather than calling.

The department did not specify what may have caused the issue.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.