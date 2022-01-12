A return to schools for Norwich police officers? Board of education, police chief eye benefits

NORWICH — With the blessing of the Board of Education, the superintendent of schools is set to meet with Police Chief Pat Daley with the goal of returning a police presence to the city’s middle schools in the form of school resource officers, or, SROs.

“Given the climate of our schools, given the pandemic; given the totality of everything that is going on in our world today, and in light of what is perceived the [School Resource Officers] belong back in our schools,” said Robert Alidi, the board’s chair on Tuesday evening.

The board passed the directive for the superintendent unanimously, the decision coming amid an uptick in sometimes violent behavioral health-related incidents reported in the Norwich school district, and in districts across the country, over the last two years – a disturbing trend many believe is exacerbated by the pandemic’s upheaval of regular social interactions; particularly among the nation’s youth.

Speaking to The Bulletin, Daley said he welcomed the opportunity to work with Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow to iron out details for the planned return of one or more of his officers to the position – a move he believes will help keep students safe but hopes will also be good for the department’s future.

“First and foremost, [the officers would be] there for school security should there be an active shooter,” Daley said. “That is their main role there – to have a presence to end a threat to children as quickly as possible.”

The school district previously employed school resource officers for a period that ended in 2013, largely as a result of budgetary concerns, according to the police chief, who added that the return of the position would mean he might need to fill a vacancy for one or more of his officers who has completed a specialized training course to fill the role – but the short term problem could help long-term challenges facing the department.

"Staffing is an issue right now, to be honest with you because we have had a rash of retirements and people leaving the profession of law enforcement,” the chief, a lifelong Norwich resident, told a reporter from across a conference table and behind a mask Wednesday morning.

Safety in schools: Claiming vandalism and fighting in schools, Norwich parents demand better communication

“We have just been kind of handcuffed because no one wants to be a cop right now and it’s a challenge,” he added.

In the coming weeks, Daley said he would work out details for the role with Stringfellow, guided by input from the Board of Education, but the officer he would pick for the position would be one who is willing to be a mentor for students – a role requiring strong communication skills and a level of independence needed to excel in the job.

Board of Education member Greg Perry said Tuesday he is not necessarily against moving officers to the city’s middle schools, but for him, “the devil is absolutely in the details.”

“Are they simply reacting to problems that are happening, are they going to have more of a mentoring relationship – it’s not that I am against having the officers in schools but how this occurs and how it's laid out makes a big difference to me,” he said.

Taking a lead: Could the Norwich Board of Education be a role model as the city tackles racism?

Daley said the role would be unique to Norwich and aimed at addressing specific needs among the city’s youth population – and less about arresting students.

“There is a certain level of autonomy,” he explained of the school resource officer position. “If there is a call here you have sergeants and lieutenants; in the schools, you are kind of just it – so you have to work independently and have strong problem-solving skills.”

“Everyone understands we don’t want to put kids in jail but we can’t have kids getting assaulted in school,” he added.

Daley referenced the D.A.R.E program, a drug abuse resistance method for police interaction with presentations by police to students beginning in the third grade, largely fell out of favor with departments “because there really was no huge evidence that it had any effect,” on actually reducing drug use among youth.

“But what got lost [in that] was the positive interaction with the officers,” he added.

Get tested: COVID-19 'testing trailers' set to be deployed in Norwich, Windham

While he doesn’t have “any social media presence,” the chief recognized the apparent impact of social media applications like TikTok and Snapchat which have led to incidents including the trashing of bathrooms and multiple arrests of juveniles who allegedly made threats against the wider school population by posting pictures of replica guns.

“We are seeing it all levels,” Daley said. “It is magnified in the schools because you hear about it more, but there has been a ton of behavioral health issues, a general lack of civility – people have very short fuses and resort to violence a lot quicker at all levels but we are seeing it at the schools, too.”

With the potential return of the school resource officer position in Norwich, the chief hopes to help mitigate those behavioral health issues – and by doing that, there is another hope to help stem an increasingly complex relationship between his police officers and members of the community.

He noted that after the police killing of George Flloyd in the summer of 2020, the national outrage was reflected locally by a large community protest bringing more than 300 people to protest outside the Norwich police station.

“I was watching the former D.A.R.E. officers and SROs we had – how people were just drawn to them,” he recalled.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: A return to schools for Norwich police officers? Board of education, police chief eye benefits