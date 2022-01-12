COVID-19 numbers for Michigan, Ottawa and Allegan counties

As Omicron cases continue to surge to record levels, Michigan Health and Human Services officials held a press conference to discuss the recent rise in cases of COVID-19. At the conference held Tuesday, Jan. 12, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan, said case rates are the highest of the pandemic and the Omicron strain is the main strain of cases. She said state officials are expecting this wave to peak at the end of January or the beginning of February. Bagdasarian also explained how it is up to Michiganders to decide how high this peak gets.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO