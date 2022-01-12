ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan, MI

COVID-19 numbers for Michigan, Ottawa and Allegan counties

By Sentinel Staff
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 1 day ago

Michigan

  • New COVID-19 cases/deaths from Jan. 11-12: 28,458/350**
  • Confirmed total cases/deaths: 1,709,593/28,228
  • Total probable cases/deaths: 223,814/2,136
  • Total recovered cases: 1,342,025
  • Residents fully vaccinated: 58%

Ottawa County

  • Confirmed total cases/deaths: 54,712/575
  • Total probable cases/deaths: 5,345/97
  • Total recovered cases: 52,674
  • Residents fully vaccinated: 60.6%

Allegan County

  • Confirmed total cases/deaths: 19,543/253
  • Total probable cases/deaths: 2,260/
  • Total recovered cases: 18,884
  • Residents fully vaccinated: 54.8%

*All figures obtained from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments

**Per MDHHS, 282 of the deaths reported Jan. 12 were identified during a Vital Records review.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: COVID-19 numbers for Michigan, Ottawa and Allegan counties

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

Get Ready to Scratch! Bed Bugs Are a Problem in These Michigan Cities

Just writing this story had me itching a little for no apparent reason except for the fact I typed the words bed bugs. Is there anything more disgusting to think about? Let me add to the pseudo itching you are now experiencing by telling you quite a few Michigan cities made the Top Bed Bug Cities List, and one is right here in Genesee County.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

COVID-19 surge pushes Berrien County to the brink

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The COVID-19 numbers have been crunched in Berrien County. And in many respects, the situation there is so bad, that it has never been worse. “The Emergency Department is full. Wait times have never been longer,” said Spectrum Health Lakeland’s Loren Hammel during a Facebook live COVID update today.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottawa County, MI
Coronavirus
State
Michigan State
Allegan County, MI
Coronavirus
Ottawa County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Holland, MI
Allegan, MI
Coronavirus
Allegan, MI
Government
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Allegan County, MI
Allegan, MI
Health
City
Allegan, MI
Allegan County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Allegan County, MI
Government
thecollegiatelive.com

Michigan public health officials to help minimize COVID-19 spread during biggest surge; GRCC keeps mask requirement but does not require vaccine

As Omicron cases continue to surge to record levels, Michigan Health and Human Services officials held a press conference to discuss the recent rise in cases of COVID-19. At the conference held Tuesday, Jan. 12, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan, said case rates are the highest of the pandemic and the Omicron strain is the main strain of cases. She said state officials are expecting this wave to peak at the end of January or the beginning of February. Bagdasarian also explained how it is up to Michiganders to decide how high this peak gets.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vital Records
WILX-TV

Lieutenant Governor on Michigan’s worst COVID surge: Don’t expect a lockdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of Michiganders are isolating at home with COVID-19. One of them is Michigan’s own lieutenant governor, Garlin Gilchrist. Gilchrist tested positive over the weekend. Wednesday, he spoke with News 10 over a video call. When asked what the administration is doing to combat the state’s worst COVID-19 surge yet, he said don’t expect a lockdown.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

When medical experts think omicron will peak in Michigan

Medical experts say it could be weeks before Michigan experiences its peak in COVID-19 amid record confirmed case counts and hospitalization rates and the rapid spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive, shared modeling during a Tuesday press update that showed the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Detroit News

Michigan adds 28,458 cases, 350 deaths from COVID-19 over 2 days

Michigan on Wednesday added 28,458 COVID-19 cases and 350 deaths from the virus, including cases from Tuesday. The state averaged 14,229 confirmed cases per day over the two days. Of the latest deaths reported, 282 were identified during a delayed records review, according to the state health department. The additions...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

State to provide update as COVID-19 cases rise across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the State of Michigan provided an update on COVID-19 as the state continues to set new records for cases. As we are in the middle of our fourth surge of cases in Michigan, we have already set records this week for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Medicine feeling the surge of omicron COVID-19 cases

FOX 2 - "Michigan Medicine and across our state healthcare is truly at a crisis," said Dr. Marschall Runge, CEO of Michigan Medicine. It is a crisis that is putting more people at risk including those who rely on medical care - as more cases of COVID-19 surge. "We’ve had...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan's oldest winter festival to return to Houghton Lake

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The oldest and largest northern Michigan winter festival in Roscommon County is just a few days away, and the three events cancelled last year due to the pandemic are back. The sign is up and the 72nd annual Tip-Up Town USA Festival in Houghton Lake...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

558
Followers
664
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy