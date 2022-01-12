COVID-19 numbers for Michigan, Ottawa and Allegan counties
Michigan
- New COVID-19 cases/deaths from Jan. 11-12: 28,458/350**
- Confirmed total cases/deaths: 1,709,593/28,228
- Total probable cases/deaths: 223,814/2,136
- Total recovered cases: 1,342,025
- Residents fully vaccinated: 58%
Ottawa County
- Confirmed total cases/deaths: 54,712/575
- Total probable cases/deaths: 5,345/97
- Total recovered cases: 52,674
- Residents fully vaccinated: 60.6%
Allegan County
- Confirmed total cases/deaths: 19,543/253
- Total probable cases/deaths: 2,260/
- Total recovered cases: 18,884
- Residents fully vaccinated: 54.8%
*All figures obtained from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments
**Per MDHHS, 282 of the deaths reported Jan. 12 were identified during a Vital Records review.
