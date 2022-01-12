The Reason Some Twitter Users Are Calling For A McDonald's Boycott

These days, it's hard to find anyone who hasn't at least heard of fast food giant KFC. The brand, which stands for Kentucky Fried Chicken, has long stood out in the fast food chicken market, though it's met some competition from chains like Popeye's and Chick-fil-A. KFC of course got its start decades ago, when Colonel Sanders opened the first franchise in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to KFC's website, Sanders spent years perfecting his secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, which are used to give the chicken its iconic flavor. From there, he traveled around the country working to open various KFC franchises, and he worked hard to build the company up until he retired in 1964. He sold the company to investors but has always remained the face of KFC; fans of the fried chicken will be familiar with him on the company's logo.

