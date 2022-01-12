ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Shiroichi Amaui's 'Sekai o Sukutta Eiyū o Sodateta Yogensha wa, Bо̄kensha ni Nattemo Sekaijū no Deshi kara Shitawaretemasu' Story Gets Manga

Anime News Network
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShogakukan's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site revealed on Tuesday that Shiroichi Amaui's Sekai o Sukutta Eiyū o Sodateta Yogensha wa, Bо̄kensha ni Nattemo Sekaijū no Deshi kara Shitawaretemasu (The Strongest Prophet Who Raised the Hero Who Saved the World is Admired By His Apprentices Around The World Even As An Adventurer)...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Mirajane's Slickest Transformation

One awesome Fairy Tail cosplay is putting the spotlight on Mirajane Strauss' coolest Satan Soul transformation! Hiro Mashima's original manga series is one of the most popular action series, and it's because Mashima stacked the roster with a number of powerful characters that fans loved to see get into the action. It was so stacked that when some of the rarer fighters entered the fray it was a pretty huge occasion. One fighter that often got the rare spotlight in this way was Mirajane Strauss, who when push came to shove really showed off her true strength in order to help protect the Fairy Tail guild.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Bakemonogatari Manga Enters Final Stage

The official Twitter account for Oh! great's manga adaptation of NisiOisin's Bakemonogatari novels revealed on Tuesday that the manga is entering its final stage in 2022. The manga entered its climax in July 2019. The manga went on hiatus in July 2019 due to Oh! great's sudden illness, and it...
COMICS
Anime News Network

WIT Studio, Fuzi, Naoki Yoshibe Stream The Missing 8 Original Net Anime

Fuzi began streaming on YouTube an original web anime by animator Naoki Yoshibe (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) and Wit Studio (Attack on Titan) titled The Missing 8 based on Fuzi's music videos. The first two episodes are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles, and the third episode will stream "soon." Episode...
COMICS
Anime News Network

AZU's Kenja ga Nakama ni Natta! Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga by Magical Sempai's AZU lauinched in March 2021. The manga centers on Suō Amadera, a high school student who has recently shut himself off from the outside world and settled himself in a secluded life in his room. But appearing before him is a cute girl who names herself a sage, who has nothing but painful words and bitter advice for Suō to show him back to the outside world. But she herself has foolish moments of her own.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manga#Kara#Sekaij#Daifuku Ikura#Tsuyosugite Y Sha Party#Kodansha Comics
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Honors Yor's New Anime Debut

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has brought anime's newest fake mom, Yor Forger, to life before her big debut! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been steadily picking up steam with fans since it was first launched with Shueisha's Jump+ app (and on Shonen Jump outside of Japan), and soon the series will be taking over the TV waves as well when it makes its official anime debut next year. It's here fans will be introduced to the fake family formed at the center of it all, the Forgers, as they work together for a common goal.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Anime's 2nd Season Previewed in Video

The official Twitter account for the second television anime season of Ryo Shirakome's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō) light novel series began streaming the show's third promotional video on Saturday. The video previews MindaRyn's opening theme song "Daylight." The season will...
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Light Novels Get TV Anime

TOHO posted a teaser promotional video to announce that a television anime adaptation of Saekisan's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten (Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken) light novel series has been green-lit. The cast includes:. Taito Ban as Amane Fujimiya.
COMICS
ComicBook

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Drops New Trailer for Season 2

Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest has released a new trailer ahead of its big return for Season 2! The first season of the anime adaptation for Ryo Shirakome's original light novel series is definitely an infamous one as it struck a negative chord with fans when it aired back in 2019. It was even alleged that the light novel series sales took a hit in the wake of the anime adaptation, so now it's set for a big redemption arc with its second season making its debut next month as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Anime News Network

Yusaku Sakaishi's Jinmyaku Cheat de Hajimeru Hitomakase Eiyūtan Novels Get Manga

Manga about adventurer with powerful social connections launches January 27. The novels' story centers on Net, a young man whose true skill lies in his large personal connections, which has allowed him to achieve great feats from behind the scenes. One day, his own king runs out of patience with him, and banishes him from the legendary heroes' party. Now he has to start again as an adventurer, but he plans to make full use of his connections with powerful knightly orders and other races. Meanwhile, the king finds the heroes' party to be full of self-absorbed individuals, with Net's loss fraying their bond with each other.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kemono Friends/Hentatsu Director TATSUKI Offers His 1st Theatrical Film in 2023

Director TATSUKI's Hentatsu anime special ended on Friday with a teaser for TATSUKI's latest work. According to the teaser, TATSUKI will release his first original theatrical anime film with the production company Aniplex and the studio irodori tentatively in 2023. TATSUKI directed the first season of the Kemono Friends television...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Yū Okano's 'Akuyaku Ikka no Okugata, Shinimodori Shite Kokoro o Irekaeru' Novels Get Manga

Story about treacherous duchess who travels back in time to undo her villainy. The story begins when Elain, the duchess of a family so treacherous it has even plotted to claim the throne, dies at the hands of her own daughter. She finds herself regretting her own villainy only at death's door, and realizes far too late the ruin that she has brought to her family name. However, she is surprised to regain consciousness — right in the middle of childbirth. She realizes quickly that she has been brought back in time 30 years to when she had her first son. Carrying her regrets and resolving to not die an ignoble death from her daughter, she works to change her ways and improve her life with her knowledge of the future.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Shiroichi Amaui Launches New Manga on January 26

The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! author pens story about swordsman studying magic. Shogakukan's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site revealed on Tuesday that Shiroichi Amaui and Daifuku Ikura will launch a new manga titled Tsuyosugite Yūsha Party o Sotsugyō Shita Saikyō Kenshi, Mahō Gakuen demo Aisareru (The Strongest Swordsman Who Moved on From the Hero's Party Due to Being Too Strong is Well-Loved Even at a Magic Academy). The manga will launch on the site on January 26.
COMICS
asapland.com

Vinland Saga and Thorfinn’s Revenge at the center of an Adamasha cosplay

In the northern seas the legend of Leif was told, a merchant but also a navigator and traveler in unexplored lands. From its almost mythological history it was born Vinland Saga, manga by Makoto Yukimura – former author of Planetes – from which an anime published on Amazon Prime Video with Italian subtitles was recently taken.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Birdie Wing Golf Anime Unveils 2 Videos, More Staff, April Debut

The official website for Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-, Bandai Namco Pictures' new original golf television anime, unveiled two new promotional videos, more staff, the opening theme song title, the Tokyo TV April premiere, and a new visual for the anime on Friday. The videos below highlight the two main characters Eve and Aoi, respectively.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Monthly Kissca Magazine Suspends Publication After 7 Years

The February issue of Takeshobo's Monthly Kissca magazine revealed on Saturday that the magazine is suspending publication, with its manga moving to Takeshobo's Ganma Plus and Comic Ganma manga websites. The magazine's first issue launched on January 8, 2014. Gorō Aizome's Do You Like Big Girls? (Ōkii Onnanoko wa Daisuki...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Fire Force Manga Ends in 'A Few' Chapters, 'About' 2 Volumes

The manga entered its final arc in October 2021. Ohkubo previously hinted in the author commentary of the manga's 23rd compiled book volume in May 2020 that the manga was in its final stage, and that he was planning for Fire Force to be his final manga. Ohkubo (Soul Eater)...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Minetarō Mochizuki Launches New Manga, Puts Frederick Manga on Hiatus

This year's second issue of Shogakukan's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Tuesday that Minetarō Mochizuki is launching a new essay manga titled No Comic, No Life in the magazine's next issue on January 20. The magazine describes the manga as the author's first essay manga, and centers on a "fictional" genius manga author named Mochitarō Minezuki (a play on Mochizuki's name) who lives in Yokohama with his family: a relative, and a boy.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Darwin's Game Manga is in Climax, Gets Spinoff

The 25th compiled book volume of FLIPFLOPs' Darwin's Game manga revealed on Friday that the manga is in its climax. The volume also revealed that FLIPFLOPs will launch a spinoff manga centering on Rein Kashiwagi, also known as Rain. FLIPFLOPs launched the manga in Akita Shoten's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Tsunami Umino Ends Sputnik Manga in April

This year's February issue of Shodensha's Feel Young magazine revealed on Saturday that Tsunami Umino (The Full-Time Wife Escapist) will end her Sputnik manga in the magazine's May issue on April 8. Umino launched the manga serialization in April 2021 after publishing a one-shot manga in 2017. Umino launched the...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Higanjima Spinoff Manga 'Kare, Kishijima' Ends in 4th Volume

Sasebo launched the manga on Kodansha's Yanmaga Web and Comic Days websites in October 2020. The Higanjima franchise includes three manga series, an anime series, two live-action films, and two live-action drama series. The second live-action film, Higanjima Deluxe, opened in Japan in October 2016. The story of the original...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy