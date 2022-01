Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced a proposed convertible senior notes offering. Virgin Galactic intends to offer $425 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to institutional investors. The space tourism company also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $75 million principal amount of notes within 13 days from the date when the notes are first issued.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO