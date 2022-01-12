ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Could This Be Shopify's Next Acquisition?

By Rachel Warren and Toby Bordelon
Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShopify (NYSE:SHOP) has made some highly strategic acquisitions over the years to expand its business to what it is today. Could more acquisitions be in store for the e-commerce giant in 2022? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 17, Fool.com contributor Rachel Warren shares her ideal acquisition target...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Shoppable
Motley Fool

This Stock Could Be a Surprise Growth Pick in 2022

This growth stock reported record gross profits in its most recent quarter. Tilly's is selling at a bargain price-to-earnings ratio. Management is taking advantage of good macro conditions for retailers. Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is a little-known retailer headquartered in Irvine, California. Like many other non-essential businesses, it was devastated at the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Shopify

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Shopify. Looking at options history for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) we detected 30 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
Itproportal

Shopify vs WooCommerce

Shopify and WooCommerce rank among the best website builders as the most popular ecommerce solutions on the market—but they’re not that alike. Shopify is an all-in-one, fully-hosted ecommerce platform, whereas WooCommerce is an open-source ecommerce plugin built on the WordPress CMS. We wanted to find out which one...
INTERNET
Itproportal

Squarespace vs Shopify

If you want to launch an online business, Squarespace and Shopify are two of the best website builders available. The platforms take very different approaches to design, selling, and more, so it’s important to fully understand what they have to offer. In this article, we compare Squarespace vs Shopify...
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AppLovin Closes Acquisition of Twitter’s MoPub Business

Unified AppLovin MAX and MoPub platform creates one of the most powerful and efficient monetization solutions available on the market. $15 billion of annualized advertiser spend expected on AppLovin platform by 2023. AppLovin Corporation, a leading marketing software company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Twitter, Inc.’s (NYSE:...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Spotify is the leading audio streaming service worldwide. Electronic Arts is one of the world's largest video game publishers. Both companies are in industries with strong tailwinds. As we begin the new year, you are likely thinking about what stocks to buy in 2022. With thousands of choices, there can...
STOCKS
Fast Company

RadioShack becomes the latest brand to ‘pivot to crypto’

RadioShack, once beloved by late 20th century electronics geeks as the place to go for circuit components and replacement adaptors, by the early 2000s, was fast becoming obsolete. The Onion famously joked back then that even the CEO couldn’t understand how the store was still in business. The brand’s...
RETAIL
Reuters

KPN could be buyout barbarians’ next telco target

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When it comes to picking private equity’s next European telecom target, KPN (KPN.AS) is first in line. KKR’s (KKR.N) 33 billion euro assault on Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) has revealed the scale of buyout barbarians’ appetites for the continent’s former phone monopolies. Though it’s already rebuffed several advances, the 12 billion euro Dutch group looks a tasty mouthful.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mattel's stock jumps after MKM analyst boosts rating and target, citing an 'underappreciated' product lineup

Shares of Mattel Inc. jumped 3.2% in midday trading Thursday, after the toy maker was upgraded at MKM Partners, citing an "underappreciated" 2022 product lineup and capital structure optionality. Analyst Eric Handler raised his rating to buy, after being at neutral for at least the past three years, and raised his price target to $30 from $24. "In our view, Mattel could achieve [mid-single digit] net sales growth from just its licensed products associated with upcoming movies, "Jurassic World: Dominion," "Lightyear," "Minions: Rise of Gru," and "Top Gun: Maverick," Handler wrote in a research note. "Meanwhile, turnaround brands, Fisher-Price, Thomas, Mega, and American Girl all appear to be on a sustainable uptrend and relaunched brands Masters of the Universe and Monster High provide some additional muscle." Handler said Mattel's commitment to reducing debt could lead to an upgrade to an investment-grade credit rating in the second half of this year, which could revive interest in value creating opportunities, including mergers, strategic investments "and the possible return of a dividend or share buybacks." The stock has run up 19.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.4%.
BUSINESS
Searchengineland.com

Yoast SEO to launch on Shopify

Yoast SEO will be available for Shopify on January 18, 2022, the company announced Tuesday. Unlike the WordPress version of the app, which operates under a freemium model, Yoast SEO for Shopify will cost $29 per 30 days. Why we care. Yoast SEO is one of the most commonly used...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy