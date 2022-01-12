12% of all COVID cases in Newport County were reported in the past week

Newport County continues to trend the wrong direction in regards to new cases of COVID-19.

According to updated data released Wednesday by the state Department of Health, there were 1,771 cases of the virus reported across the county during the seven-day span of Jan. 6-12. That is by far the highest single-week toll, eclipsing the 1,215 cases identified the previous week, between Dec. 30 to Jan. 5.

The newest weekly case total breaks down to 253 cases per day and represents 12.2% of the 14,544 total cases in Newport County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The county didn’t reach 1,771 total cases of the virus until the week of Dec. 16, 2020, roughly nine months into the pandemic.

The Department of Health does not require people to report positive cases via at-home tests.

Five of the six communities in the county set single-week high case totals, including Newport, which identified 609 new cases. That surpasses last week’s high of 385.

There were an even 400 new cases in Middletown, up from 320 the week before, and 352 in Portsmouth, up from 241. The 272 new cases in Tiverton were more than 155 from the previous week, and Jamestown went over 100 cases for the first time, with 109. Only Little Compton saw a dip, from 30 the previous week to 29.

Since the start of the pandemic, Newport has reported the most total cases with 4,727, followed by Middletown (3,094), Portsmouth (2,860), Tiverton (2,742), Jamestown (745) and Little Compton (376).

Vaccination rates

Some 75% of people living in Newport County are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 11, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Rhode Island reported 284,907 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 15% from the week before.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Newport County as of Jan. 11:

How many people in Newport County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

88% of people in Newport County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 72,825 people

75% of people in Newport County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 62,251 people

How many people in Rhode Island have been vaccinated so far?

91% of people in Rhode Island have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 961,320 people

78% of people in Rhode Island are fully vaccinated, for a total of 819,018 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.