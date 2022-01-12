News Herald making Saturday edition digital starting March 26

Responding to continued rapid shifts toward digital news consumption, the Panama City News Herald is announcing a change in print delivery frequency beginning March 26.

The Panama City News Herald will no longer print or deliver a paper on Saturdays. Instead, subscribers will receive a full digital replica of the newspaper that day, filled with the same amount of local, state and national news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles. This Saturday digital replica, or e-Edition, will have the same content and look of our traditional Saturday newspaper.

“Our commitment to local news remains our No. 1 priority, and this move allows us to invest more deeply in our content while recognizing that the platforms on which people consume that news continue to evolve,” said Executive Editor Lisa Nellessen Savage. “Our platforms have grown significantly in response to readers’ changing habits and now include digital and mobile sites, video and audio, livestreaming, social media platforms and much more.”

How to find e-Edition:Click here for the Panama City News Herald

The e-Edition is a popular feature that is already available seven days a week to subscribers. In December 2021 alone, Panama City News Herald readers read 747,045 e-Edition pages.

Average monthly pageviews to newsherald.com were an additional 1,486,655 page views.

The e-Edition also has some additional features, such as the ability to clip and share articles with friends and family and adjust the text size.

In addition, subscribers of the Panama City News Herald will now have access to the USA TODAY Network’s full suite of e-Editions across the country, as well as ad-free access to the USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. The Panama City News Herald is part of the USA TODAY Network, and the change being announced today also is taking place at numerous other publications in the network.

All print subscribers of the Panama City News Herald have full digital access, meaning they have the ability to read subscriber-only stories and news updates throughout the day and access video and audio features, among other benefits. Subscribers also have 24/7 access to obituaries, legal notices and classifieds on our website.

News and sales staffing at the Panama City News Herald will not change as a result of the frequency change. However, those staffs will be even better aligned toward digital news delivery.

Delivery times for the other days of the week will remain unchanged.

“We are keeping our subscribers at the forefront of our strategy as we respond to subscriber and advertising trends,” Nellessen Savage said. “Our commitment to the print newspaper remains a large part of our strategy.”

“Our journalism is a vital part of our community and we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide the news and information that is vital to your lives and to the development of our community. That will never change. Your support through subscriptions and advertising makes that work possible.”

Anyone with questions about the change can access their account at help.newsherald.com or call customer service at 1-888-478-4970.