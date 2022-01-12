Oxford High School shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment hearing

PONTIAC, Mich. (WWJ) – Accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley made a brief virtual court appearance Wednesday, with his attorney entering a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The 15-year-old Crumbley appeared for his formal arraignment hearing via Zoom before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe.

Crumbley is accused of bringing a handgun to school on Nov. 30 and opening fire on classmates, killing four and wounding six other students and a teacher. Last week he was bound over for trial after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.

Wednesday’s hearing lasted all of four minutes, during which the teen stood mute and through his attorney waived a formal reading of charges and the not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Attorneys for Crumbley – who is being charged as an adult in the case – have said previously they will seek to get Crumbley transferred from the Oakland County Jail to Children’s Village, a juvenile detention facility in Oakland County.

A hearing on that matter is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19, with only attorneys present. Crumbley will not be required to participate.

The judge on Wednesday said briefs from both legal teams must be submitted on or before that date, Jan. 19.

Crumbley is facing a total of 24 charges, including terrorism, murder and other gun charges.

