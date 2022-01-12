Choctaw dominates Shawnee in wrestling dual

Shawnee head wrestling coach Andrew McCune has little patience for his wrestlers being scared.

Never mind that his Wolves faced the third-ranked team in Class 6A in the Choctaw Yellowjackets.

Choctaw, with the help of seven falls, dominated a 66-12 dual Tuesday night at the Stucker Complex.

Shawnee's lone two victories came via falls in back-to-back matches at 170 and 182 pounds.

“It boils down to us being scared and not trusting our training. We are better than that,” said McCune. “We've got to put together performing in the workout room with that of competition. Each one of our guys are capable. We showed we were scared and had no confidence.”

Spencer Rochelle, at 170 pounds, and Johnny Taber, at 182, made quick work of their opponents in finally securing some team points for Shawnee.

Rochelle opened up a 7-1 advantage, behind a takedown and near-fall, before pinning Rance Ridday in 1:39.

It took just 19 seconds for Taber to pin Jaren May to pull the Wolves within 48-12.

But three straight falls by Choctaw at 195, 220 and 285 wrapped up the lopsided dual.

Shawnee was forced to forfeit at 113, 138, 152 and 160. There was a double-forfeit at 106.

There were no decisions, major decisions or technical falls in the event.

The Wolves now gear up for the Carl Albert Tournament on Friday and Saturday. The next home dual will be Tuesday against Class 5A third-ranked Duncan.