Miami, FL

Miami officer saves dolphin trapped in fishing net

By Kyra Shportun
 1 day ago
MIAMI, Fla. — An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) rescued a dolphin in distress that was trapped in a fishing net.

Officer Nelson Silva with the department’s Marine Patrol Unit received a call about a dolphin in distress in the Shorecrest area, according to MDPD.

When he got there, Silva found a juvenile dolphin trapped in the fishing net. Silva maneuvered his boat close to the dolphin and used a hook to gently bring the animal closer.

Silva tried to untangle the dolphin but the animal would thrash around, forcing Silva to restart the process over and over again.

“I got you, buddy,” Silva kept calmly repeating to the dolphin as he worked to free the animal.

Eventually, Silva was able to use his knife to cut the dolphin out of the fishing net.

