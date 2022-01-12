ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

How Keith Hernandez found out his number was being retired by Mets

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWwyW_0djwIPLa00

The Mets announced a bit of news that many thought was years, even decades, behind schedule, when they said they would be retiring Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in July of this season.

Hernandez, part of the most beloved team in franchise history while winning five Gold Gloves and earning three All-Star selections in his six full seasons with New York, never wondered why his number wasn’t displayed at Citi Field, even if it was consistently on the mind of many Mets fans who watched him during the franchise’s golden era.

“It wasn’t something that crossed my mind very often,” Hernandez told reporters on Wednesday. “I was very pleased that [Mike] Piazza’s number was retired. It was very much worthy, and also retiring [Jerry] Koosman’s number, so I think when those things happened, and remember, Mike was the first number to be retired in quite some time, so maybe it was starting to turn a bit. Then they retired Koosman’s, then I thought that things were kind of going in right direction, that maybe it could happen. It’s not something that I thought about, it wasn’t gonna ruin my day. If it happened, it happened, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Now it officially will happen, which Hernandez learned of when he received a call from Mets owner Steve Cohen, which completely caught him off guard.

“His name popped up on my screen, I’m going ‘Oh, okay, maybe he wants to talk about the team,’” Hernandez said. “So we had around a 10-minute conversation about the events that have happened…for the Mets. And then he said, ‘Well, this isn’t the reason why I’m calling.’ And then he dropped the bomb on me. So it caught me completely by surprise.”

Hernandez is already a member of the Mets Hall of Fame, and is now enshrined in the Cardinals Hall of Fame as well, but Tuesday’s news stands out above the rest as acknowledgements he has received from a team that he was a part of during his spectacular career.

“This is the highest honor that an organization can give to a player,” Hernandez said. “I do feel like I’m lost in space. It happened to me, an honor like this, and it’s something I never dreamed of. You dream of being on a world championship team, you dream of being a batting champion or an MVP. The thought of having a number retired never crossed my mind as a kid growing up and as I was playing in St. Louis or in New York.”

One of the only remaining post-retirement honors for Hernandez would be a ticket to Cooperstown through the Era Committees. He boasts five All-Star selections, an MVP, and 2,182 hits and a .296 batting average across his 17-year career, and he hasn’t lost hope that he could see himself elected one day.

“Maybe it will happen before I kick the bucket,” Hernandez said.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
metsmerizedonline.com

Mets Retiring No. 17 Press Conference Thread

The Mets announced Tuesday night that they will retire Keith Hernandez‘s number 17 this summer, making him the fourth player in franchise history to earn the honor. Hernandez joins Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza, and Jerry Koosman as players with their numbers retired. He’ll be the second number retired in as many years with the Mets retiring Koosman’s in 2021.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/12/22: CBA Negotiations, Jon Lester, and Keith Hernandez

Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! Here’s what’s happening around baseball. The Modesto Nuts have named Veronica Hernandez as the team’s new Assistant General Manager. Around the league... Our big news for the day is some good news, as it appears Major League Baseball will present a...
MLB
Newsday

Keith Hernandez breaks the news: Mets to hold Old-Timers' Day in 2022

Keith Hernandez is a two-time World Series champion, a former NL MVP, a member of both the Mets and St. Louis Cardinals Halls of Fame and a beloved broadcaster on SNY. On Tuesday, Hernandez added another line to his resume when the Mets announced they were going to retire his No. 17 in a ceremony on July 9.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MLB

Mets to retire Keith's No. 17 on July 9

NEW YORK -- Late in the 2019 season, at a press conference announcing plans to retire Jerry Koosman’s uniform number, then-owner Jeff Wilpon spoke about the Mets’ proposal to “catch up and do some neat things for the fans” in the arena of franchise history. For years, the Mets had absorbed criticism for not connecting deeply enough with their roots. They intended to do something about it.
MLB
Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez Caught Off Guard By Jersey Retirement, Reveals Mets' Old-Timers' Day Plans

When Keith Hernandez fielded a phone call from Mets owner Steve Cohen on Tuesday, he thought they were going to discuss the team. And although this was a topic of conversation for the first 10 minutes of the call, it turns out that Cohen was actually contacting Hernandez to let him know that the Mets were going to retire his No. 17 jersey number in a ceremony at Citi Field next season on July 9.
MLB
FanSided

New York Mets get it right with Keith Hernandez honor

No one will ever wear number 17 for the New York Mets again. That’s a decision the franchise has made … and it’s the right decision as well. The New York Mets will retire the number 17 in honor of Keith Hernandez during the 2022 season. Keith...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Keith Hernandez
Empire Sports Media

Longtime Yankees foe announces his retirement

The New York Yankees – Boston Red Sox rivalry was at his best during the 2000s. Most fans would tell you that’s true, as it included some tense postseason series and World Series for each team. One of the Red Sox’s postseason heroes is hanging his cleats and...
MLB
CBS Boston

Dan Shaughnessy Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz For Hall Of Fame, But Does Vote For Jeff Kent

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Every year, a handful of BBWAA members make some headlines for their Baseball Hall of Fame ballots. This year, Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe is one of those members. The seven members on the Globe staff who have Hall of Fame voting privileges shared their choices with the world on Tuesday, and it was Shaughnessy’s ballot that certainly stood out — both for which players he didn’t vote for and for which player he did vote for. Shaughnessy only used one of his 10 available votes. He didn’t use it on David Ortiz, who’s in his...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Cardinals#The Mets Hall Of Fame
CBS Boston

Three-Time World Series Champ Jon Lester Announces Retirement After 16 MLB Seasons

BOSTON (CBS) — After a 16-year career in Major League Baseball that saw him bring World Series titles to both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, Jon Lester has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old lefty called it a career on Wednesday. Lester retires with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA during the regular season, to go along with a 9-7 record and 2.51 ERA during the postseason. Lester won three World Series rings during his career — two with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs — sporting a 4-1 record and a 1.77 ERA in the Fall...
MLB
FanSided

5 worst contracts in modern Los Angeles Dodgers history

When the Los Angeles Dodgers spend big bucks, they typically know what they’re doing. That’s what makes their expensive failures so glaring — and so out of character they can almost be a little bit funny. What are the top pitfalls of free agency, after all? Splurging...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy