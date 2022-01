Getting my diagnosis of breast cancer in the first week of March 2020 was personally devastating. It also happened to be a professionally overwhelming time for me as an ER physician at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, one of my first thoughts after my diagnosis was, “What about work?” The fact that considering what would happen to my professional life was high on my mind at a time when I wasn’t sure whether I’d be surviving the year shows how my relationship with my career was at that time.

