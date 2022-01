The Earthquakes wrapped up a busy 24 hours of transactions by double-dipping on the Farm, adding two players from Stanford’s men’s soccer team. With the first of their four picks in the MLS SuperDraft 2022, the Earthquakes selected forward/midfielder Ousseni Bouda, originally from Burkina Faso. After moving to the Millbrook School in New York, he won the Gatorade National Soccer Player of the Year. Bouda scored 10 goals and tallied 14 assists in two seasons of game action at Stanford (he missed the 2020 season with an injury) and was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019.

