RIT forward Will Calverley nominated for Hobey Baker Award

FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
RIT senior forward Will Calverley has been nominated for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award, annually presented to the nation’s top NCAA men’s hockey player.

Calverley was one of 77 players from 42 Division I programs nominated for the award and one of nine Atlantic Hockey players on the list, announced Wednesday.

Candidates are considered based on the following criteria:

  • Strength of character, on and off the ice
  • Contribution to the integrity of the team and outstanding skills in all phases of the game
  • Scholastic achievement and sportsmanship
  • Compliance with all NCAA rules, including being a full-time student in an accredited college or university and completing 50 percent or more of the season

Calverley currently leads Atlantic Hockey and ranks 19th nationally with 0.58 goals per game. Tied for 20th in the country with 11 goals, he is also tied for 15th with four power play tallies. The Scarborough, Ontario native also leads all Atlantic Hockey players with 43 career goals and is second with 80 career points in 106 games over the last four seasons.

Calverley was named only the fourth All-American in Division I program history (AHCA Second-Team) last season. Also tabbed the Atlantic Hockey-West Co-Player of the Year and Best Defensive Forward, he finished the season ranked fourth in the nation and first in Atlantic Hockey with 1.39 points per game while tying for first in the league with 25 points and second with 12 goals.

A list of 10 semifinalists will be announced on March 16 when the second phase of voting will run through March 27. Three finalists will comprise the “Hobey Hat Trick,” to be announced on March 31, before the award is presented on April 8 during the NCAA Frozen Four in Boston.

FingerLakes1.com

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

