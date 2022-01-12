ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Unicorn exits augur poorly as Justworks delays IPO, citing ‘market conditions’

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn IPO delay is just that, a public debut pushed back. But Justworks’ decision to put its public offering on temporary hiatus comes on the heels of rapid declines in the value of recent technology debuts employing traditional IPOs, SPACs and direct listings. Even more, Justworks’ now-delayed IPO follows a selloff...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

Justworks IPO Postponed

Business software company Justworks Inc., which specializes in human resources applications, has decided to postpone its initial public offering (IPO), which was due to be priced late on Jan. 12, 2022, and to begin trading on Jan. 13. "Justworks has decided to delay its IPO due to market conditions at this time," according to a statement from the company.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Rhodium Enterprises sets IPO terms, valuing the bitcoin miner at up to $1.7 billion

Rhodium Enterprises Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the bitcoin miner could be valued at more than $1.7 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $107.7 million, as it is offering 7.69 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $12 and $14 a share. With 56.84 million Class A shares and 67.50 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $1.74 billion. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicorn#Augur#Ipos#Public Company#Ipo
grocerydive.com

The Fresh Market appoints CFO with IPO experience

The Fresh Market announced this week it has appointed Adrian Bartella as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 17. Bartella previously served for nine years as CFO of travel retailer Hudson Group, helping guide the company through its public offering in 2018. The appointment marks the latest step towards a stock...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Dear VCs: If you want startup prices to come down, stop paying higher prices

And let me tell you, some venture capitalists are tired of it. PitchBook has a post up detailing how startup prices are too high from the viewpoint of investors. That startup investment and resulting valuations may have gotten out of hand is not an unpopular perspective. Reuters’ prediction series for the new year included the idea that startups “seeking to raise capital in 2022 may [have] to sell shares at a lower valuation than before,” to flag another example.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Insurance Journal

HCI Postpones Home and Flood Insurer TypTap’s IPO Until ‘Conditions Are Appropriate’

Holding company HCI Group announced it is postponing the previously announced initial public offering of its subsidiary, TypTap Insurance Group, Inc. Paresh Patel, HCI chairman and CEO, said current market pricing “does not accurately reflect TypTap’s value” and this the board of directors has agreed to monitor market conditions and “move forward with a TypTap IPO when and if conditions are appropriate.”
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Justworks delays IPO on day of expected pricing

Justworks Inc. (JW) said Wednesday it has decided to delay its initial public offering after setting a pricing range as little as a week ago. Shares of the outsourced HR and payroll software platform were expected to price late Wednesday and begin trading on the Nasdaq Thursday. “Justworks has decided to delay its IPO due to market conditions at this time,” the company said in a statement, and did not elaborate. Last week, the company had set a pricing range of $29 to $32 a share which would have raised up to $224 million for a valuation of up to $2 billion. For the month of January, the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) has fallen 8.2%, while the S&P 500 index (SPX) has slipped 0.9%.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo files IPO to go public

The S-1 document filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not include terms for its offering. Turo, which was founded in 2010 and has been compared to Airbnb for cars, allows private car owners to rent out their vehicles through the startup’s website or app. The company boasts 85,000 active hosts and 160,000 active vehicle listings in over 7,500 cities as of September 30, 2021. Car owners get the chance to offset ownership costs, and users get the benefit of affordable short-term rentals at a time when rental car prices are increasing due to pandemic-induced supply chain issues. Challenges in the traditional car rental industry have certainly allowed Turo to gain some market share, despite steep competition, but that popularity has come with a cost at times, a reading of the risk factors portion of the S-1 shows.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Back Market reaches $5.7B valuation for its refurbished device marketplace

If you’re not familiar with Back Market, the company operates a marketplace of refurbished electronics devices — mostly smartphones. In other words, if you think smartphones are expensive, you can get a phone that is still in good condition without paying full price. There are many reasons consumers...
CELL PHONES
Seeking Alpha

IPO Update: Justworks Readies $214 Million IPO

Justworks has filed proposed terms for a $214 million U.S. IPO. Justworks (JW) has filed to raise $213.5 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement. The company provides SMB businesses with a human capital management (HCM) software platform...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Bitcoin slips under the $40,000 mark

The popular cryptocurrency sold off sharply this morning, while rival tokens like ether also lost value. Currently worth $39,831 per coin, bitcoin is off 4.3% and ether 5.1%, according to Coinbase data. While it is always risky to cover price changes in the crypto world, the fall in the value...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy