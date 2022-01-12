ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Geffri Maya Heads to College In New 'All American: Homecoming' Trailer - Watch!

justjaredjr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for the upcoming All American: Homecoming has arrived!. The new series is a college spinoff of The CW’s All American, and is set at an HBCU. Geffri Maya reprises her All American role as Simone Hicks for the new series. Here’s a synopsis: All American:...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Star Exits as CBS Orders Season 2

CSI: Vegas, the successor to the original CSI series, earned a second season order on Dec. 15. However, one star is not returning for the next batch of episodes. William Petersen is out, meaning Gil Grissom will not be in Season 2. Grissom will remain as an executive producer, but not as an actor. The news came just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
Tennessee Tribune

ABC Debuts Show About Famous Black Women

ABC (locally WRKN-2) will debut next week a new show that spotlights vital and important Black women, some well known and others that haven’t gotten their just due. “Women Of The Movement” debuts Jan. 6, and the first subject is a woman whose tragic and horrible loss provided a national boost to the Civil Rights Movement. Mamie Till Mobley’s son Emmett was brutally murdered and tortured in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman. Till Mobley decided to have her son’s casket remain open at his funeral, allowing the world to see first hand the viciousness and brutality of overt racism.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Watch the New Trailer for 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1

Netflix has dropped off a new trailer for part one of the final season of Ozark, which is slated to premiere on the streamer later this month. The series centers on Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), who become involved with Missouri criminals upon moving to the Ozarks to continue laundering money. The latest trailer sees the Byrde family attempt to navigate a deal between the FBI and Felix Solis’ drug lord Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
E! News

Try Not to Cry Watching the Cast of Black-ish Say Farewell Ahead of Series Finale

Watch: EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season. Black-ish is coming to an end, and we are more than sad-ish. The long-awaited final season of award-winning comedy series Black-ish premieres Jan. 4 on ABC. But before we say goodbye to one of our favorite on-screen families, in an E! exclusive featurette, the cast of the show, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown reveal what's to come in season eight as they look back on the legacy of the series.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Who Stars In 'Naomi'? Meet The Cast of The CW's New Series Here!

Naomi is premiering TONIGHT (January 11) on The CW, and we’re taking a look at who stars in the new show!. The new DC Comics series follows Naomi McDuffie, who is living her best life as a top student, skateboarder and Superman-stan, when a “stunt” in the middle of her hometown of Port Oswego turns her world upside down.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Jabari Banks Starts a New Life In 'Bel-Air' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagined series Bel-Air has finally been revealed!. Peacock debuted the trailer for the new dramatic reimagining on Monday morning (January 10). The series is executive produced by Fresh Prince star Will Smith and is based on the viral trailer from Morgan...
TV SERIES
KTVB

'American Idol' Debuts Emotional Trailer for Milestone 20th Season: Watch

The singing competition show kicks off its milestone season next month with longtime host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryanall returning. ABC, which will air its fifth season of the franchise, released the first trailer for the special season on Wednesday during the virtual Television Critics Association winter press tour.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Life Goes On’: Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll Lands Put Pilot Commitment At NBC

Life Goes On at NBC. The broadcast network has handed a put pilot commitment to the sequel series to the classic ABC drama from Nkechi Okoro Carroll. It comes after Okoro Carroll struck a major overall deal renewal at Warner Bros TV with plans to reboot the series, which ran on the Disney-owned network between 1989-93. It has received a script deal with a big penalty if the script does not go to pilot – a pilot has not yet been ordered. Okoro Carroll, who first moved her overall to Warner Bros in 2018, having previously been at 20th, will write and exec produce...
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

New 'Naomi' Trailer Teases Connection to Superman - Watch Now!

A new trailer for the upcoming CW series Naomi has debuted, one day before it premieres!. Kaci Walfall takes on the title role in the latest DC Comics show to air on the network. In the new trailer, we learn more about Naomi, including her obsession with Superman, and how...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘American Idol’: ABC Talent Contest Teases Alums To Replace Bobby Bones, Aims For Studio Audience

American Idol isn’t planning to replace mentor Bobby Bones directly and will instead lean on a number of alums of the talent contest. Bones revealed last week earlier this year that he would not be starring in season 20 of the ABC as a result of a conflict with another show. Instead, showrunner and exec producer Megan Michaels Wolflick said, “There’s not anyone to replace Bobby per se, but this year we will be leaning into our amazing American Idol universe alum to help our current Idols along the way in different stages of the competition. Lots of those familiar faces America...
TV SHOWS
Wide Open Country

Eric Mabius Has Starred in Nearly 20 Hallmark Movies

Actor Eric Mabius has built a successful career appearing in both motion pictures and television shows, and having appeared in nearly 20 Hallmark Channel movies, he is one of the network's biggest TV movie stars. Hailing from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Eric Harry Timothy Mabius got his start in entertainment by attending...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
6abc

Watch the new trailer for Freeform series 'Single Drunk Female'

LOS ANGELES -- It's hard to be a person. That's the takeaway from the new trailer for "Single Drunk Female," premiering later this month on Freeform. Watch the trailer in the player above. Here's the show's official description from Freeform: "After a public flame-out at a New York media company,...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
iheart.com

WATCH: The New Trailer For The Dramatic Reimaging Of "Fresh Prince"

Peacock released the trailer for Will Smith's reimagined dramatic take on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" that will be streaming on the network in February. Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air reimagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
TV SERIES

