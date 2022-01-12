Lake County police officers praised for 'deescalating a very tense situation' involving uncooperative suspect

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Lake County Sheriff said it took patience and training to bring a peaceful conclusion to a situation that could have ended badly this morning.

Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a man at about 4 a.m. wanted for a domestic incident during which he’s alleged to have pointed a handgun at a female companion he shares a home with and took her car.

Gregory Bradshaw, 33 is a convicted felon, according to the Sheriff's office. The office said it was a high-risk traffic stop and anything could happen.

Bradshaw was alleged to have been uncooperative, so they waited it out. Officers spoke with the man for nearly two hours before he gave up.

“Yet again, the high-level of training our sheriff’s deputies receive paid off. Working as a team, they deescalated a very tense situation and this individual was taken into custody without any deputies being injured and without force being needed," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg in a statement.

"I am very proud of the work of all my staff on the scene of this incident and thankful for the assistance Zion Police Department provided.”

They found a gun and a spare magazine in the car and that’s one of the felonies Bradshaw is facing. He is due to appear at an initial court hearing Wednesday.