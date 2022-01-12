Armed robbers steal cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes from North Shore gas station

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A North Shore gas station and convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday, and police are searching for two suspects.

The pair entered the Casey’s at 1333 Half Day Road around 2:20 a.m., and one of them displayed a handgun, police in Highland Park said in a news release. The clerk on duty was ordered to the ground as the suspects stole cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes, police said.

They fled in a vehicle with a broken tail light, heading northbound on U.S. Route 41, police said.

No one was injured. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the

Highland Park Police Department at (847) 432-7730.