North Canton, OH

Man threatens North Canton police with stun gun during restaurant dispute

By Lori Steineck, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 1 day ago

NORTH CANTON – Police arrested a man accused of threatening officers with a stun gun during a dispute at a local restaurant.

The 50-year-old Plain Township man was intoxicated when he started a disruption shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday by fighting with customers and employees at the El Rincon Mexican Restaurant, 720 S. Main St., according to Stark County Jail records.

Summoned to the scene, police went to arrest him when he showed them a stun gun and tried to fight with them, too, the records show.

"He was arcing (the stun gun) at the table" and threatening the officers with it, said Lt. Doug Cardwell.

When the officers told him that he was going to be stunned with one of their Tasers, he put it down on the table, the lieutenant said.

Jail records said that the man continued to resist arrest and, after he was placed into the police cruiser, he slammed his body against the door multiple times in an attempt to escape. The records also show he tried to get out of his handcuffs by moving them from behind his body to the front.

The man was booked into the county jail on charges of felony assault, felony escape, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

He remained there on Wednesday, held without bond pending a Canton Municipal Court hearing.

Cardwell said he did not know the nature of the initial disruption.

