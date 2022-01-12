Hutsonville raises water rates

Hutsonville Village Board met Tuesday evening and voted on a water rate increase.

The Robinson Palestine Water Commission, where Hutsonville residents get their water from, has raised the water rate to the Village again. Some of the increases have not appeared on customers bills because the board did not raise the monthly water rates each time.

The increase will affect all of the water customers in Hutsonville with a $2 a month increase. The water committee met twice to discuss this increase before the meeting.

“We met twice and I think we need the $2 raise, in order to help with operating services,” Bruce Callaway said.

Callaway made the motion and the board approved the increase which will reflect the water bills beginning in February.

The personnel committee met recently and discussed raises for two employees.

“I think everyone agrees, Suron Newlin and Dalton Smith are doing a great job,” Guy Rumler said.

The raises would increase their current pay by one dollar an hour and would be on the next pay period.

“We couldn’t be more happy with their work,” Hutsonville Mayor Tina Callaway said.

Rumler made the motion and the board approved the raises.

The mayor addressed the board about the Community Block Grant that Hutsonville and Oblong were granted two years ago. Both villages are getting the run around from the state with both receiving emails stating the money for the sewer improvement projects are coming soon. They have been receiving the same emails since they were both approved.

It was brought to the attention of the board that KraeMart is still unable to do their video gaming at this time. When the new owner took over, the state was to come in and give them the proper license for the gaming machines. The new owners bought it in July and still has not been able to get the license from the state.

Due to this, employee hours have had to be cut due to the loss of income the games bring in.

The Village was getting $2,000-$3,000 a month from video gaming until it was bought.

The new owner has also not been able to accept food stamps or sell deer tags at the store because most of the state officials are working remotely and are not keeping up with the residents who need the licenses required to offer such things.

The mayor stressed to the board that this business is the one of the largest sales tax generators within Hutsonville limits.

The board is currently working on obtaining an abandon property located at 300 S. Pleasant. The Village has applied for and submitted the paperwork to get the deed.

They are waiting for the judge to sign the order, which will give the Village the ability to own and tear it down.

A sign may be placed in the yard until the judge signs off on the order, just to reach out to the home owner that has abandoned it.

Once torn down officials plan on turning the area into a mini park for the community.

The board approved to continue the monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at Village Hall.

The next meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Feb. 8.