Motorist Trapped, Airlifted In Garden State Parkway Crash: Developing
A motorist was reported trapped in a serious crash of a pickup on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.
The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at milepost 130 of the southbound lanes in Woodbridge Township, initial reports said.
A woman was trapped and unconscious after her pickup flipped, an unconfirmed report said.
A medical helicopter was requested.
New Jersey State Police were not immediately available for comment.
