ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Motorist Trapped, Airlifted In Garden State Parkway Crash: Developing

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMgxO_0djwErRI00
New Jersey State Police helicopter Photo Credit: Facebook

A motorist was reported trapped in a serious crash of a pickup on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at milepost 130 of the southbound lanes in Woodbridge Township, initial reports said.

A woman was trapped and unconscious after her pickup flipped, an unconfirmed report said.

A medical helicopter was requested.

New Jersey State Police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Trapped Victim Dies In Route 287 Car Fire [Developing]

One person died after becoming trapped in a car fire on Route 287 Thursday afternoon, developing reports say.The vehicle went up in flames in the southbound lanes near milepost 32.2 in Harding Township, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.Delays of 15 to 20 minutes were being reported, 511…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Involving Police Cruiser On Jersey Shore

There was a serious crash involving a police cruiser on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash involved a Lakewood police car, according to a Brick police spokeswoman. The crash occurred before 8 a.m. on Route 88 in Brick Township, initial reports said. There were injuries,...
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Woodbridge Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Driver Hospitalized After Fair Lawn Crash

A driver was hospitalized after a crash Thursday afternoon in Fair Lawn. Members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad extricated the Honda Accord driver following the crash with a Nissan Rogue outside the Kuiken Brothers buildings on Fair Lawn Avenue at 6th Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. He walked to...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Rushed To Hospital In Central PA

A pedestrian was struck in central Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon, according to emergency dispatchers. The pedestrian was hit at 99 November Drive in Camp Hill around 12:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, dispatchers say. No other injuries were reported. The driver...
CAMP HILL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden State Parkway#Unconfirmed Reports#Medical Helicopter#New Jersey State Police#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

2 Homes Destroyed, 4 People Hurt In South Jersey Fire

One person remained unaccounted and four victims including a baby were injured in a fire that destroyed two homes in South Jersey, according to news reports.The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of Tatum Street in West Deptford and spread to a neighboring home, according to…
POLITICS
Daily Voice

South Jersey Child Seriously Hurt In Bicycle Fall: Developing

EMS crews were called to a middle school in South Jersey for a serious bicycle crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. behind Chestnut Ridge Middle School at 641 Hurffville-Cross Keys Road in Washington Township, initial reports said. An 11-year-old boy reportedly suffered a...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes All Lanes On I-81 For Miles: PennDOT

UPDATE: Interstate 81 reopened just before 10 a.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The cause of the crash appears to have been a tractor-trailer fire, but the exact details including any word on possible injuries has not been released. ORIGINAL:. A multi-vehicle crash caused serious delays along Interstate...
TRAFFIC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
194K+
Followers
33K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy