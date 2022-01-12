Motorist Trapped, Airlifted In Garden State Parkway Crash: Developing

New Jersey State Police helicopter Photo Credit: Facebook

A motorist was reported trapped in a serious crash of a pickup on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at milepost 130 of the southbound lanes in Woodbridge Township, initial reports said.

A woman was trapped and unconscious after her pickup flipped, an unconfirmed report said.

A medical helicopter was requested.

New Jersey State Police were not immediately available for comment.

