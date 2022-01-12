Adrienne Warren Was a Tony Award Winner Before Starring in Women of the Movement

Adrienne Warren photographed by Chad Meyer. Styled by Thomas Carter Phillips. Hair by Geo Brian Hennings. Makeup by Camille Thompson. Adrienne Warren is an athlete in multiple senses of the word. Growing up, she trained in basketball and track and field—but her prowess on the Broadway stage should also be described as athletic. Whether doing cheerleading backflips in Bring It On or giving her all as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll in her Tony-winning Broadway production of Tina, the actress’ athletic background has proven vital for her career—a feat which, however ironic, is not lost on Warren, whose parents coached football, track, and basketball.
