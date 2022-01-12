Adrienne Warren Was a Tony Award Winner Before Starring in Women of the Movement

The Civil Rights movement was one of the greatest and most important movements in history. It was a time when Black people said they were no longer going to let those who sought to oppress them to win. It was not without its challenges and there was so much pain and bloodshed along the way. As a person of color, I’ve seen and heard countless stories about the things that Black people endured. I’ve read books and had conversations with my own mother who herself lived through a lot of these moments and can still describe them in vivid detail. The murder of Emmett Till is one of them.

