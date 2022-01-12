ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Adrienne Warren Was a Tony Award Winner Before Starring in Women of the Movement

By Hedy Phillips
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Adrienne Warren may be commanding audiences as Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, in Women of the Movement, but it's definitely not her first leading role. While you've seen...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

“To Mr. Poitier, With Love”: Colman Domingo Remembers Hollywood Legend As “North Star For Actors Like Me”

Editor’s note: Colman Domingo (Zola, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) is one of many Black actors whose careers were inspired by Sidney Poitier who broke racial barriers to become Hollywood’s first Black movie star and the first Black man to win Best Actor Oscar. In an essay for Deadline following Poitier’s death at age 94, Domingo writes about his meeting with Poitier and about the profound impact that encounter — as well as Poitier’s life and career — have had on him. To Mr. Poitier, with love. We mourn you. We celebrate and cherish you. You were and will forever be our guiding...
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

'Goldbergs' Star Hayley Orrantia on Her Country Music Career, Challenging Herself + New Film 'Christmas is Cancelled'

Hayley Orrantia is a woman of many trades; she's a singer, actress, interior decorator, and writer. Since 2013, she's been telling the story of Erica Golberg in The Goldbergs, which premiered in 2013. The show follows a hilarious and quirky suburban family in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania in the 1980s and also stars Jeff Garlin, G George Segal, and Wendi Mclendon-Covey. The show is currently in production for its ninth season.
MUSIC
Newsday

Glynn Turman talks ABC's 'Women of the Movement,' 'Cooley High,' more

Veteran actor Glynn Turman has played dozens of unforgettable roles over a distinguished career on TV ("The Wire''), the big screen (1975's now classic "Cooley High") and Broadway (the original cast of "A Raisin in the Sun" in 1959). He's about to add another one to the list, as Mose Wright, great-uncle of Emmett Till in the six-part ABC docudrama "Women of the Movement'' (premiering Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC/7).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Till Mobley
Person
Emmett Till
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’: TV Review

ABC’s Women of the Movement begins with sobbing. That this six-part series — which uses the murder of Emmett Till to launch an anthology reconfiguring the narratives of the civil rights movement around its female participants — starts with tears isn’t surprising. But series creator Marissa Jo Cerar (The Handmaid’s Tale) doesn’t want to wallow in misery. Though there will be plenty of time over these six hours for viewers to be shocked and horrified, there are also moments of inspiration. Cerar opens with Mamie Till (Adrienne Warren) experiencing the pain of childbirth, then being told that her baby may have impairments...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Women of the Movement: Season One Viewer Votes

Will we see another true story highlighted by the Women of the Movement TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Women of the Movement is renewed for season two (possibly with a different story). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Women of the Movement here.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Viola Davis In Talks To Star In Amazon Drama ‘Two Butterflies’ Penned By Evan Dodson; ‘Strong Island’s Yance Ford To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Suicide Squad) is in talks to star in Two Butterflies, an Amazon drama based on an original idea and script by Evan Dodson, which will be directed by Strong Island‘s Yance Ford. Two Butterflies follows two estranged sisters who are torn apart by tragedy and forced to reunite when one sister must be transported to an Alzheimer’s facility. Dodson became the youngest scribe ever to make the Black List of the year’s best unproduced screenplays when his script was selected in 2016. Davis and Julius Tennon will produce the upcoming film for JuVee Productions, with...
MOVIES
KGET 17

‘Women of the Movement’ looks at brutal murder of Emmett Till

ABC will offer a look at a murder that could have come from today’s headlines but actually took place in 1955. The network’s six-episode limited series, “Women of the Movement,” is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Award#Film Star#Women Of The Movement#Orange Is The New Black
fangirlish.com

Everyone Should Be Watching ABC’S ‘Women Of The Movement’

The Civil Rights movement was one of the greatest and most important movements in history. It was a time when Black people said they were no longer going to let those who sought to oppress them to win. It was not without its challenges and there was so much pain and bloodshed along the way. As a person of color, I’ve seen and heard countless stories about the things that Black people endured. I’ve read books and had conversations with my own mother who herself lived through a lot of these moments and can still describe them in vivid detail. The murder of Emmett Till is one of them.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Mj Rodriguez Becomes the First Openly Trans Woman to Win a Golden Globe: "WE ARE HERE"

Mj Rodriguez just made history as the first openly transgender woman to win a Golden Globe! On Sunday night, the 31-year-old star took home a trophy for best actress in a TV drama for her leading role as Blanca Evangelista in FX's Pose, which wrapped up its third and final season in June 2021. Rodriguez also made history last summer when she became the first transgender woman to receive an Emmy nomination in the leading actress category, though she didn't win.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Women of the Movement Premiere Recap: Lost Innocence — Grade It!

Whistling at a white woman in Mississippi. This is the crime 14-year-old Emmett Till supposedly committed when a group of white men snatched him out of his uncle’s home in Money, Mississippi in the middle of the night and tortured and murdered him. ABC’s new limited series Women of the Movement attempted to recreate the horrific event in Thursday’s premiere and opened with Emmett’s breach birth. Doctors told his mother Mamie (Quantico’s Adrienne Warren) that little Emmett would suffer mentally because an umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck when he was born. But Mamie never gave up on her son,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Deadline

‘Love Life’s John Earl Jelks Joins Broadway’s Upcoming ‘Birthday Candles’ Starring Debra Messing

John Earl Jelks, currently appearing in the HBO Max series Love Life, has joined the previously announced Debra Messing and Enrico Colantoni in the cast of the upcoming Broadway production of Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles. The Roundabout Theatre Company production, which begins previews March 18 and opens April 10, was originally set to debut in spring 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid shutdown. At the time, Andre Braugher was set to co-star with Messing and Colantoni. The limited engagement of Birthday Candles will run through May 29 at the American Airlines Theatre. Vivienne Benesch directs. Jelks is known to Broadway audiences...
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Adrienne Warren Taps Into Her Strength

Adrienne Warren photographed by Chad Meyer. Styled by Thomas Carter Phillips. Hair by Geo Brian Hennings. Makeup by Camille Thompson. Adrienne Warren is an athlete in multiple senses of the word. Growing up, she trained in basketball and track and field—but her prowess on the Broadway stage should also be described as athletic. Whether doing cheerleading backflips in Bring It On or giving her all as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll in her Tony-winning Broadway production of Tina, the actress’ athletic background has proven vital for her career—a feat which, however ironic, is not lost on Warren, whose parents coached football, track, and basketball.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Watch Nadine E. Velázquez Go From Hollywood Ingénue to a Multitalented Queen in Pictures

Nadine E. Velázquez is killing it on ABC's Queens alongside music icons Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and now Remy Ma. It's easy to forget that Nadine is the only cast member without a musical background, though she has always wanted to pursue rapping. In the early aughts, the Puerto Rican actor attended Columbia College Chicago, where she majored in marketing before landing her first acting role as a drive-through employee in a McDonald's commercial. It's safe to say that the former model has come a long way, starring in My Name Is Earl and appearing in blockbuster films such as Snitch with Dwayne Johnson and Flight with Denzel Washington. Throughout her career, Nadine has continued to find new ways to push herself creatively. She's got over 50 acting credits to her name!
QUEENS, NY
POPSUGAR

Jasmin Savoy Brown Talks About Bringing the First Queer Character to the Scream Franchise, Finally

Jasmin Savoy Brown had never seen Scream before being cast in the upcoming fifth film. So she did her research. "I was blown away by how ahead of its time it was," Brown said during a virtual press day last year. Despite its vision, however, the franchise previously lacked diversity among its characters, which directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett hope to change with their relaunch. Brown is part of that change as Mindy Meeks-Martin, the franchise's first queer character.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars’ Original Song Shortlist Is Long on Star Power

The Oscars’ original song shortlist — 15 tunes that will vie for the final five nomination slots come Feb. 8 — may be the most star-studded in Academy history. Is the Motion Picture Academy’s music branch smitten by such A-list names, or did 2021 just happen to be a particularly strong year for well-known recording stars or high-powered writers? It’s hard to say, but one thing is for sure: the 375 members who get to vote on the nominees have a glittering array of choices. Leading the list is Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die,” the theme for the James Bond...
MUSIC
Pride Publishing

Women of the Movement and Let the World See premiere Thursday, January 6 on ABC

Women of the Movement, to be aired in three parts, is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy