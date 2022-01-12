Creating Space

A lot of people are looking to get healthy in the new year, body, mind, and soul. One way to do this is to find a neighborhood holistic center such as Create Space Buffalo (owned by Katie Mullaney), which houses Grind+Align Yoga (owned by Sorren Cooke. Four years ago, Katie and Sorren came together to create a holistic hub that would be centered on the concept of wellness. Now, the two are excited to finally introduce many of their own holistic initiatives, along with a number of ‘special guests’ that align with their mission. Special guests include Krista Rivet Homeopathy, Queen City Health and Wellness, and Elle James Decor, as well as some refreshments by This Little Pig, Dessert Deli Bakery, and Grind & Align Tea.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO