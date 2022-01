Los Angeles Public Health officials reported a total of 39 deaths today, the highest number of Covid-related new deaths since September 22nd. The deaths are likely the result of the rise in case and hospitalization numbers in December, according to officials. Deaths related to the impact of the more recent record number of cases in the county will not show up for weeks, given that it is a lagging indicator. The 36 deaths may not sound like much, but it is more than double the 15, 16, and 13 deaths the county has most recently recorded. Most of those who died...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO