ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

MIAA hoops committee taking a look at venues, masks

By Donato Ventura
Sentinel & Enterprise
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo prevailing themes came out of Wednesday’s two-hour MIAA Basketball Committee meeting: there is a desire to have the TD Garden to continue to remain a part of the state tournament and that players/refs on the court shouldn’t need a mask. Ever since the MIAA made the...

www.sentinelandenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonherald.com

Hoops: Franklin takes 2 from Nolensville

FRANKLIN — Franklin High School sophomore Sam Medalie had a near-perfect game Tuesday. The 6-foot-1 guard poured in 24 points in the Admirals’ 69-40 victory over visiting Nolensville, hitting 8-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-2 at the line. His one miss, a 3-pointer, was overshadowed by the six he did hit. He also made up for the miss with six rebounds.
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miaa#Boys Basketball#The Masks#Miaa Hoops Committee#Miaa Basketball Committee#The Tsongas Center
KTLO

MHJH hoops teams take 2 of 3 at Annie Camp

The Mountain Home Junior High basketball teams won two of three games at Jonesboro Annie Camp Monday evening. The Junior Lady Bombers improved to 11-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play with a 51-24 victory. Bailey Ritenburg led the way with 18 points, and Whitten Coleman scored 12. Mountain Home...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
95.5 FM WIFC

Badgers Take Big Jump In Hoops Poll

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The latest college basketball coaches poll has been released and the Baylor Bears are still the nation’s number one team. The Bears are followed by Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn, and Purdue. The Tigers made the biggest jump of the new top-five after climbing five spots from last week. The Boilermakers took the biggest dip, dropping from third to fifth.
MADISON, WI
WNAW

MIAA Mask Policy Will Remain In Place For Indoor Sports In MA

Don't expect to see high school basketball players pacing the court without a mask anytime soon. Basketball players, coaches, and officials in Massachusetts will continue to follow the current masking guidelines despite the MIAA Basketball Committee voting Wednesday to recommend to the Association’s Board of Directors that basketball players and officials have the option to not wear masks during play.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
New Britain Herald

Innovation boys hoops still looking for elusive 'complete game'

NEW BRITAIN - Five games into the season for Innovation boys basketball and the team is yet to put forth a complete game. The Ravens are 1-4 after a 44-point loss at home to Capital Prep on Tuesday night, which fell apart after halftime when they were outscored 28-2 in the third quarter. Innovation trailed by 12 at the start of the quarter, but after only adding two free throws over the ensuing eight minutes, the deficit grew to 38.
HARTFORD, CT
kagstv.com

A&M women's hoops looking for first SEC win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team travels to face off against No. 1 South Carolina at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday inside Colonia Life Arena. The Aggies (10-5, 0-3) lost its Southeastern Conference home opener against Florida, 89-97, on Sunday in a double-overtime thriller. Qadashah Hoppie led the team with a season-high 25 points and drained two 3-pointers. Kayla Wells and Maliyah Johnson scored 23 and 13 points, respectively, with Wells playing a career-high 49 minutes.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Sentinel & Enterprise

Celtics roll over Pacers, 119-100

This — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown playing off of each other, forcing the opponent to make an impossible defensive choice — is the ideal. It’s also an ongoing part of the learning curve, according to the two young Celtics stars, who scored a respective 34 and 33 points in the Celtics’ 119-100 win over Indiana Wednesday night.
NBA
CBS Baltimore

Eleven Local Basketball Players Nominated For McDonald’s All American Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games. The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region: Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sentinel & Enterprise

Brown, Tatum lift C’s to OT win over Pacers

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Jayson Tatum had 24, carrying the Boston Celtics to a 101-98 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in the first of a home-and-home series between the teams. Robert Williams III had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Boston,...
NBA
Sentinel & Enterprise

Bruins erupt to top Capitals

WASHINGTON — Brad Marchand returned from a bloody nose in the first period to score two goals and assist on another, while center Patrice Bergeron saved one at the other end and the Boston Bruins routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Monday night. After falling behind two goals early...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy