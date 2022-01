This morning the USDA released one of the biggest reports of the year at 11:00. It was the normal Supply Demand numbers but also included the Quarterly Grain Stocks Report and final production for the previous growing season. In the past this report has had a history of moving the grain markets up and down, sometimes the limit! After the release we saw corn move 13 cents a bushel and soybeans 31 cents a bushel in about three minutes!

