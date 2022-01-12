ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Worker dies after he’s buried in construction site collapse, Mississippi officials say

By Simone Jasper
News-Democrat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA construction worker died after he was trapped on the job in Mississippi, news outlets reported. The 33-year-old was working at a construction site when officials said dirt collapsed beneath him. Other workers escaped, but Matthew Miller...

