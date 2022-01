Identification: Both the male and female species can be identified separately based on their own unique coloration, known as sexual dimorphism. Both males and females average 15 to 19″ in length and have a wingspan of up to 26″. Male Hooded Mergansers have black feathers on the upper portion of their body, white breasts, and chestnut feathers adorning their flanks. The head has a large white patch, and when the “hood” is raised. When this happens, the black and white feathers on the raised hood, make identification very easy, not mentioning impressive. The female is less colorful, but has a beautiful light brown body and cinnamon colored crest, which also raised into a “hood”.

