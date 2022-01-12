ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPD: Van stolen from eastside home

By Abriela Thiel
nbc15.com
Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A van was stolen from outside of an eastside home early Wednesday...

www.nbc15.com

The Associated Press

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but acknowledging defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s “not sure” his elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle past a Republican filibuster blockade.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

McCarthy dodges, deflects Jan. 6 questions

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday dodged and deflected questions from reporters about why he is refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee about his conversations with former President Trump during and after the deadly attack on the Capitol. In a heated news conference, McCarthy questioned why...
CONGRESS & COURTS
