District do-over: In a 4-3 decision, the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Ohio’s new state legislative maps, giving the Ohio Redistricting Commission 10 days to redraw them. As Andrew Tobias writes, Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor joined Democratic justices as the swing vote in the decision, which said the maps violated new anti-gerrymandering rules by disproportionately favoring Republicans. The GOP likely will lose ground in the redraw, since the court decision said the districts should be designed to favor Republicans in a way that “closely corresponds” with their 54% share of the statewide vote, rejecting GOP leaders’ arguments that a much higher number could be legally permissible.

OHIO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO