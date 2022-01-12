ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Red Cross encourages blood donations during shortage

koamnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlood shortages continue to affect hospitals nationwide. In order to increase the donation of blood, the Red Cross provided the following facts:. 5 million Americans will need a blood transfusion each year. 43,000 pints is the amount of...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyjournal.net

Blood donations desperately needed

The nation’s blood supply has reached historically low levels — levels so low it could cause hospitals to delay patient care, donation centers say. The American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the U.S. blood supply, needs blood donations — now. The decline in donations comes at a time of year when donations typically fall due to school breaks, holiday gatherings and winter weather, according to an American Red Cross news release.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOXBusiness

Red Cross warns of 'historically low' blood supply levels, staffing challenges

The Red Cross is calling on healthy Americans to donate blood as the nation is facing "historically low" supply levels. "Blood centers across the country are reporting less than a one-day’s supply of blood. If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, some patients requiring transfusion may not receive the blood products they need," a Red Cross spokesperson told FOX Business on Wednesday. "Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelets are needed now to avert the need to potentially postpone lifesaving treatments."
CHARITIES
KESQ News Channel 3

‘The worst it’s ever been’: Local hospitals report critical blood shortage, urging community to donate

Our local hospitals say the blood supply has reached a critical low because of the pandemic – some surgeries have even been postponed due to the crisis.  “We will have to continue to postpone surgery if we’re not able to address the supply issue soon,” said Dr. Alan Williamson, Chief Medical Officer, Eisenhower Health.  While The post ‘The worst it’s ever been’: Local hospitals report critical blood shortage, urging community to donate appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Blood Transfusions#Donate Blood#Blood Donors#Charity#The Red Cross#Americans
cbs19news

American Red Cross desperate for blood donations and volunteers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The American Red Cross is desperate for blood donors. It's calling on the community for help. Here in Virginia, the Red Cross has experienced several blood-drive cancellations due to staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic. The organization says it is at a ten-year low...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Hospitals, Red Cross Ask For Blood Donations Amid National Supply ‘Crisis’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Local hospitals are asking Minnesotans to donate blood amid a national supply shortage that the Red Cross is calling a “crisis” not seen in more than a decade. “That is not language we use lightly,” said Tonia Teasley, regional CEO for the American Red Cross. More than 100 hospitals in Minnesota rely on the Red Cross for its supply, and the organization provides 40% of the country’s blood reserve. The pandemic cut off many reliable access points: There are fewer blood drives at businesses, churches and schools, which alone have decreased by more than half. Dr....
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Charities
Evening Star

'This is serious': Red Cross reports worst blood shortage in more than a decade

The American Red Cross reports United States hospitals are currently experiencing “the worst blood shortage in over a decade.”. “This is serious,” says the American Red Cross website. “The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed.”
INDIANA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Red Cross, Urging Donations, Declares Its First-Ever ‘Blood Crisis'

The American Red Cross on Tuesday said it declared its first-ever "blood crisis" as it faces the worst national blood shortage in about a decade. "Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available," the Red Cross said in a statement. "Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments."
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Blood Bank Raises Alarm About National Shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Red Cross is sounding the alarm as it faces a national blood crisis, and Vitalant is too. The local blood bank gives blood to UPMC and AHN. “To provide that blood, we need about 600 people every day to donate blood,” said Kristen Lane, who is the Vitalant communications manager. “In the past 10 years, that number has declined to about 50% and then since the pandemic started, it’s declined even further.” Lane says now they have fewer than 300 donors a day while the Red Cross has had a 10% overall donation decline since March 2020. “The pandemic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Beacon

Red Cross: Donate blood, help patients avoid delays in care

As holiday celebrations continue, concern is rising for the nation’s blood supply, which has now dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood and platelet transfusions for patients. Historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade persist for the...
PORT CLINTON, OH
bigrapidsdailynews.com

American Red Cross facing critical blood shortage crisis amid pandemic

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
CHARITIES
CBS Denver

After Announcement Of National Blood Crisis, Vitalant Encourages Donation In Colorado

(CBS4) – Following the announcement by the American Red Cross that there is a national blood supply crisis, Vitalant is seeking more blood donors in Colorado. They are encouraging Coloradans to contact them and make appointments. Representatives from the blood bank told CBS4 on Tuesday that they have been forced to cancel more than 500 blood drives during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's serious. There is a national blood and platelet shortage as the blood supply faces a historic, two-year-low, including type O, the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies. Schedule now: https://t.co/Fvu1uvTmjj pic.twitter.com/KChsnOyWU3 — Vitalant (@vitalant) January 10, 2022 They sent out a tweet on Monday saying “It’s serious. There is a national blood and platelet shortage as the blood supply faces a historic, two-year-low, including type O, the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies.” In addition to visiting Vitalant’s website, you can call 877-25-VITAL if you’d like to help others and give blood. RELATED: It’s National Blood Donor Month, And Colorado Doctor Hopes More People Will ‘Give The Gift Of Life’
COLORADO STATE
WTOV 9

Local Red Cross officials stress need for blood donations

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — While the American Red Cross is always in need of blood donations, right now, the supply is in pretty bad shape. In my 32 years of Red Cross work, I have never seen blood supplies as low as they are right now,” said Sharon Kesselring, executive director of the Red Cross’ Ohio Valley chapter.
WHEELING, WV
CBS DFW

North Texas Blood Supply Reaches ‘Critically Low’ Level

DALLAS (CBSFW.COM) – North Texas blood donations centers are categorizing the supply they have on hand as “critically low.” It’s the worst supply they’ve seen in more than a decade, they say. “I’ve been doing this at the Red Cross for the past 11 years, I’ve never seen anything quite like this before,” said Dan Halyburton, Public Affairs Spokesperson for American Red Cross of North Texas. Halyburton said they are down to a one-day supply of blood and they haven’t seen levels this low in a decade. With January already a slow month, the impacts from the pandemic don’t help either, with many people...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Pig-heart transplant may mean ‘hearts on demand’, says operation’s surgeon

The US surgeon who transplanted a pig heart into a man with terminal heart disease says the historic operation could see “hearts on demand” for patients in the future.Dr Bartley P Griffith,  Distinguished Professor of Transplant Surgery at the University of Maryland, said he viewed the case as “a stunner” in terms of its broader medical implications.David Bennett, 57, had been deemed ineligible for a human transplant, a decision taken by doctors when the patient is deemed in very poor health.He is said to have thought that medics were joking when the operation was initially proposed.Dr Griffith told the PA...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy