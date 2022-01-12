ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Leaf fire damages home

By John Badman
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON — An errant leaf fire damaged an Alton home Wednesday...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, IL
The Hill

McCarthy dodges, deflects Jan. 6 questions

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday dodged and deflected questions from reporters about why he is refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee about his conversations with former President Trump during and after the deadly attack on the Capitol. In a heated news conference, McCarthy questioned why...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Firefighters

Comments / 0

Community Policy