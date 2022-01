Ja Morant has led the Memphis Grizzlies to a very unreal run this regular season so far as the team has won over most of the championship contenders of the league from Los Angeles Lakers in the west to Brooklyn Nets in the east. Recently the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Golden State Warriors at FedEx Forum and registered a win for them edging over the Warriors they won it all by 8 points as the final box score is 116-108. The Grizzlies are currently on a 10 game winning streak and all thanks to Ja Morant for this team achievement.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO