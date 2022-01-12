The 6 best women's snow bibs of 2022 for skiing and snowboarding

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

A good pair of women's snow bibs are one of the best investments you can make if you ski or snowboard .

The extra fabric and details make bibs more expensive than pants. But women's snow bibs are far more comfortable and fuss-free to ride in all day, and they usually keep you drier and warmer thanks to the additional fabric coverage.

What's more, women's ski bibs are just plain cuter both on the slopes and at après.

We tested 10 pairs of women's snow bibs at the resort and in the backcountry, on bluebird days and powder-fests, and on four women, all with different body shapes. Some we tested for one season, some we have been wearing for years. Here are the 6 best women's ski pants worth your money.

The best women's ski bibs and women's snowboard bibs:

Best overall : Trew Chariot Bibs, $439 on Trew

The Trew Chariot Bibs are very comfortable for different body shapes and heights, made from highly durable yet breathable fabric, good for backcountry and resort skiing and snowboarding, and have small design features that make for frustration-free wear.

Best-looking : Flylow Foxy Bibs, $419.95 on Backcountry

The Flylow Foxy Bibs are well designed, very stretchy, soft to the touch, and come in popping colorways ideal for an eye-catching ski kit.

Best splurge-worthy : Norrøna Tamok Gore-Tex Pro Bib, $579 on Backcountry

Although quite pricey, the Norrøna Tamok Gore-Tex Pro Bib is made from high-quality fabric, has sturdy hardware and full waterproofing, and excels for resort or backcountry skiing and snowboarding.

Best budget : The North Face Women's Freedom Bibs, $199 on The North Face

The North Face's Women's Freedom Bibs are one of the few sub-$200 women's ski bibs that fit well, keep you dry, and have small, helpful design features.

Best for the backcountry : Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity 3L Shell Bib Pants, $500 on Helly Hansen

Built for professional mountain guides, Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity 3L Shell Bib Pants are incredibly lightweight, highly waterproof and windproof, and equipped with details you need like a beacon loop and RECCO rescue reflectors built into the fabric.

Best plus-size : Columbia Shafer Canyon Insulated Pants, $110 on Columbia

The Columbia Shafer Canyon Insulated Pants are well-designed to comfortably move with a plus-size body hiking up the backcountry or sailing down groomers, and they're super lightweight, breathable, and highly waterproof.

The Trew Chariot Bibs are the best women's snow bibs we tested for performance, warmth, and fit. Trew, Insider

Best women’s snow bibs overall

The Trew Chariot Bibs are very comfortable for different body shapes and heights, made from highly durable yet breathable fabric, good for backcountry and resort skiing and snowboarding, and have small design features that make for frustration-free wear.

Pros : Durable, breathable, fit well on multiple body shapes, come in short and tall lengths, come in many colorways, drop seat

Cons : Expensive, internal leg vents only (no external), slightly snug at the booty

When testing for this piece, I always found myself reaching for the Trew Chariot Bibs. These women's ski bibs are the full package: They're incredibly comfortable for every direction of movement, including sitting on the lift, bending to buckle in, and launching into jump turns.

They fit well on not just athletic bodies but also curvy ones if you have wide hips like I do or a bigger chest like another of our testers. They also come in three inseam lengths — short, tall, and regular — which is great news for short shredders constantly battling length.

Its PNW 3L performance fabric is highly durable, water-resistant (rated at 20k waterproof), and repels dirt and oils well, which means a longer lifespan and less cleaning is needed. These bibs are still quite breathable and feature two interior leg vents.

These TREW bibs have the standard features of any good ski bib — water-resistant seam tape, internal leg vents, internal boot gaiters, and a wrap-around drop seat.

But other details are refreshingly well-thought-through: The Chariots have multiple pockets, including a convenient chest pocket for your phone or a beacon. The zipper is along the midline, like a jacket, which makes these much easier to take on and off than the more common side zipper construction. Lastly, the cuffs and kick patches are designed from a ceramic-coated, abrasion-resistant SuperFabric so the bottom of your bibs won't get as torn up over time.

After a full season of use, my Chariot bibs look barely used.

Like all bibs, these are quite pricey. But the detailed-oriented design and durability of the fabric and kick patches mean these bibs will serve you well for years. Plus, Trew's customer service is super helpful and responsive if you have any issues with your pair.

The Flylow Foxy Bibs are the cutest women’s snow bibs that still fit comfortably and keep you warm and dry. Flylow, Rachael Schultz/Insider

Best-looking women's snow bibs for the cutest kit

The Flylow Foxy Bibs are well designed, very stretchy, soft to the touch, and come in popping colorways ideal for an eye-catching ski kit.

Pros : Super soft fabric, lots of pockets, well-designed drop seat, multiple leg vents, six cute colorways

Cons : Light colors get dirty quickly, not super wide at the hips, expensive

If the aesthetics of your ski bibs are just as important to you as functionality, the Foxy Bibs are for you. Not only are the colorways cute and eye-catching on their own, but Flylow makes matching ski jackets, both insulated and non, for every color.

The Foxy Bibs are designed with a flattering, feminine fit with a good bit of stretch for maximum movement. The 3-layer shell is also waterproof, breathable, and feels the most luxurious to the touch of any bib we tested. Flylow also uses full seam tape.

These bibs have two low-rider pockets, though they really only fit flatter things like Honey Stinger waffles or a map. The chest pockets are great, with a kangaroo storage pouch accessed from the side and a smaller vertical chest pouch to conveniently stash small items like chapstick, separately.

They also have a small scuff guard and a powder gaiter at the ankles.

I found the drop seat design on these, which lets you unzip the whole back panel vertically, easier to use than a wrap-around drop seat. If you don't use this feature, the cross-back straps are a little cumbersome to get in and out of for bathroom breaks.

I also really loved that these have both interior and exterior leg vents for even more breathability or room to squat. These were the most comfortable bibs for uphill skiing .

I own them in light pink and they definitely get dirty very quickly, but the fabric is easy enough to spot clean , and you can opt for a darker colorway if regular cleaning isn't on your agenda.

Although I love how much movement these bibs allow for, the fit does lean more toward athletic, taller bodies than curvy or short ones. If you have wide hips, size up.

Norrøna

Best splurge-worthy women's snow bibs

Although quite pricey, the Norrøna Tamok Gore-Tex Pro Bib is made from very high-quality fabric, has sturdy hardware and full waterproofing, and excels for resort or backcountry skiing and snowboarding.

Pros : Lightweight, durable, highly waterproof, mesh-lined vents to keep snow out, uses recycled fibers and no harmful substances in production, ideal for freeriding and resort riding

Cons : Limited colorways, Gore-Tex may be warm for early or late season ski tours, straps don't unhook to help you get in and out

These women's ski bibs are more expensive than anything else on our list. But they're incredibly well-made, have pretty much every feature you could want, and rock a classic fit and color that all means you can ski or snowboard in these year after year for the next decade. In our opinion, longevity helps justify a higher price tag.

The Tamoks are made with 200D 3-layer GORE-TEX fabric, seam tape, water-resistant zippers, and a minimum of 28.00 mm waterproofness — they will keep you dry. We also found while testing they cut the wind nicely (though they're not insulated).

They feature mesh-lined zipper vents on the outside of each leg, which is a nice touch to keep powder out while circulating air.

These are made with more than half recycled fibers and Norrøna doesn't use harmful chemicals in its construction or dye process, in addition to the company's commitment to 1% For Nature . So you can feel better about where you're spending your money.

These bibs have just two pockets on the thigh for small snacks; one small, zippered chest pocket with an internal organizer for chapstick and keys; and a larger chest pocket with a flap and snap closure for snacks or water.

While the fit of the Norwegian brand's clothes tends to run toward slim and athletic builds, we were pleased to find these bibs were equally comfortable on our short, curvy tester as our tall and slim one. That's largely a reflection of the slightly stretchy fabric and well-designed four-way stretch panel in the lower back for more movement.

Our only real pain point when testing is that because the straps are permanently attached and don't clip in the front, these bibs can be a little cumbersome in the bathroom.

The North Face's Women's Freedom Bibs are one of the few sub-$200 women's ski bibs that fit well, keep you dry, and have small, helpful design features. The North Face

Best women's snow bibs on a budget

The North Face's Women's Freedom Bibs are one of the few sub-$200 women's ski bibs that fit well, keep you dry, and have small, helpful design features.

Pros : Weatherproof, two-layer fabric, side-entry for easy on and off, gaiters, kick patches, many pockets

Cons : Limited colorways, probably not waterproof enough for backcountry

Bibs are expensive, and most options under $200 are poorly designed without paneling for better movement or reliable waterproofing.

The Freedom Bibs, however, live up to The North Face's reputation of quality. For starters, these bibs fit well, especially curvy body types. They're pretty stretchy considering they don't have specific paneling for better movement.

The 2-layer DryVent fabric isn't quite as waterproof as pricier options, but it's enough to keep moisture out if you wipe out on the resort. When I tested these on dry and powder days, they kept my base layers dry, though I was a bit chilled. (It does come in an insulated version for $20 more if you're purely a resort skier and run cold.) For that reason, I probably wouldn't recommend these for backcountry skiing in deep powder.

I love that these come with features most other sub-$200 bibs skimp on: They still have kick patches along to bottom for protection against abrasion, stretchy gaiters to keep snow out of your boots, and two thigh vents. The vents, however, are on the inside which we prefer significantly less to outer vents as the zippers are more likely to catch each other between your legs.

The downside to these bibs is they feel and look cheaper. The fabric feels significantly less luxe to the touch, the bibs overall look a little bulkier, and they aren't very lightweight. None of these is truly going to affect your day on the slopes though, and these are still the best option if you're a beginner looking for a pair to help you grow as a skier or snowboarder.

Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity 3L Shell Bib Pants are the best backcountry women's ski bibs as they're lightweight, highly waterproof, and come with backcountry features. Helly Hansen

Best backcountry women's ski bibs

Built for professional mountain guides, Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity 3L Shell Bib Pants are incredibly lightweight, highly waterproof and windproof, and equipped with details you need like a beacon loop and RECCO rescue reflectors built into the fabric.

Pros : Ridiculously lightweight, highly waterproof, windproof, RECCO® Advanced Rescue system transponder built-in

Cons : Expensive, limited colorways, limited pockets

These new women's ski bibs from Helly Hansen use the brand's LIFA INFINITY PRO technology , which has an incredible waterproof/breathable ratio. In addition to being fully hydrophobic, the water repellent protection never needs to be re-treated. In the backcountry, this level of moisture repel is invaluable. And yet they're also still very breathable.

In addition to forgoing the chest panel to ditch weight and bulk, these bibs also don't use DWR or Gore-Tex, which keeps them more lightweight than other bibs – and better for the environment. Despite being so lightweight, they're still fully windproof.

You can certainly resort ski in these, but they're built for the backcountry: They have a beacon loop in one of the zippered thigh pockets and, like most Helly Hansen ski gear, RECCO reflectors inserted into the legs, which can help a rescue team find you if lost or in an avalanche. (Note: These reflectors do not substitute for a beacon.)

Lastly, these bibs are just plain comfortable with a yoga-style waistband and articulated construction at the knee and seat for more mobility.

The Columbia Shafer Canyon Insulated Pants are well-designed to comfortably move with a plus-size body hiking up the backcountry or sailing down groomers, and they're super lightweight, breathable, and highly waterproof. Columbia

Best plus-size women's snow pants

The Columbia Shafer Canyon Insulated Pants are well-designed to comfortably move with a plus-size body hiking up the backcountry or sailing down groomers, and they're super lightweight, breathable, and highly waterproof.

Pros : Highly waterproof, lightweight, stretchy and articulated at the knees, adjustable waistband, roomy thighs and butt, affordable

Cons : Not bibs, only go up to a 3X

We have yet to find a reliable pair of plus-size ski bibs, so while we'll keep testing in this category, we can only recommend snow pants for plus-size skiers and snowboarders for now.

That said, there are a handful of solid options for plus-size snow pants, namely from Eddie Bauer , Plus Snow , and Columbia , the latter of which is a favorite among plus-size adventure athletes we've spoken with .

Columbia's Shafer Canyon Insulated Pants, specifically, are the top option for fit (up to 3X), features, color options, and price point.

The Shafer Canyon snow pants are a stretch polyester of Columbia's proprietary Omni-Tech, which is highly breathable but also waterproof, including seam-sealed. These women's snow pants are super lightweight and crafted with two-way stretch and articulated knees for comfortable movement in every direction. In fact, reviewers note they offer a lot more give in the knees than other Columbia snow pants, which is a huge plus for snowboarders.

We also love that these have an adjustable waistband, super convenient for cinching them tight so they won't fall as you move.

These snow pants have thermal reflective on the lining, which will keep you comfortably warm while skiing at a resort or in the backcountry. If you run on the cold side, size up for more room to wear a base layer underneath.

These snow pants, of course, have an internal leg gaiter and zippered hand pockets, and they come in five colorways. Lastly, these pants are a great price point at just over $100.

FWIW, if you're willing to spend a little more, we love Plus Snow's ski pants , which are super high-waisted and designed specifically for a plus-size body; but they do run close to $200.

What else we considered

What else we recommend

Dakine Stoker Gore-Tex 3L Bib ($480): I've been skiing in these bibs for the last three years and really like their fit, plethora of pockets, and how dry they stay in powder. While the others on the main list won top spots for more diverse colorways or flattering silhouettes, the Dakine Stoker Bibs are definitely a solid purchase, too.

Obermeyer Felicity Bib Pant ($269): These bibs rock a slight stretch to the fabric for a very comfortable fit, with insulation and solid waterproofing to keep you warm. They have all the features of a good bib, plus zippered bottoms for an easier time getting boots on and off and short, regular, and tall size offerings. They were beaten by The North Face Freedom Bibs for best budget bibs thanks to the lower price, but if you're willing to spend $69 more, these do offer a more high-quality fabric feel and slightly slimmer silhouette.

Strafe Scarlett Bibs ($489): We love small, Aspen-based ski brand Strafe and really liked these bibs during testing. The fabric is super luxe to the touch, waterproofing top-notch, and the overall fit and stretch of these bibs are spot on. Plus, Strafe made small design changes to the Scarlett this year, namely converting the halter strap to a regular cross back. While they didn't quite beat out our other top picks, we still highly recommend the Scarlett Bibs if you're looking for a high-end pair of bibs in one of their fun colorways.

Backcountry Cottonwoods Gore-Tex Bib Pant ($245): We liked these bibs during testing and felt like some kind of Star Wars fighter. But they have a few design flaws — a netted chest pocket that isn't very useful compared to if it zipped, and a very tight fit around the thighs. While we wouldn't recommend them at their full price of $350, every colorway and size is on sale this winter for $245, and their high-quality fabric and waterproofing, and fun aesthetic are a good choice at this price for someone with a more athletic build.

What we don't recommend

Burton's Avalon Bib Pant ($230): While we're seriously into Burton's camo and army green colorways (and like that these generally fit well), they're poorly made and began falling apart before the end of one season for one of our testers. What's more, communicating with Burton's customer service team was a total nightmare and took months . Spend your $200 elsewhere.

Airblaster Freedom Bib Pant ($200) : We are a huge fan of Airblaster's Ninja Suits and while these bibs are affordable and fun as they mimic overalls, they aren't practical. The sides button instead of zip, which would be very annoying if you have to drop trou with cold fingers, and the front pocket doesn't close — not ideal for holding your phone and other necessities if you're skinning. Spend your $200 on a more high-quality pair of bibs.

What to look for in a good pair of ski bibs

Women's snowboard bibs and ski bibs cost more money because they use more fabric and come with more details — so make sure you're looking for the right ones.

First and foremost, the best ski bibs should be waterproof and windproof . If you're often out in wet snow or deep powder, you also want bibs that are seam taped to make sure there's no moisture getting in.

Also, consider if you want insulated pants or not . If you'll solely be riding groomers at the resort or you live somewhere with near-no sunshine during the winter, insulation will help keep you warmer on the lifts. But if you ski a lot of trees, side-country, or backcountry, or you live somewhere super sunny in the winter, insulated pants will probably have you overheating. Instead, we'd recommend opting for non-insulated and just layering up more underneath for groomer days.

If you'll be backcountry skiing or uphill skiing at the resort, you want bibs with leg vents . These are also nice on bluebird Spring days for whatever kind of skiing you're doing.

Almost every pair of bibs will come with gaiters to keep snow out of your boot and pockets for snacks. Multiple pockets are a huge plus (we feel a waterproof chest pocket is the most important) as is a kick patch along the bottom of the pant to prevent the fabric from getting torn up.

Look at the construction of the straps and entrance zipper . This will play into how comfortable it is not only to get these on and off every ski day but also how easy it is to go to the bathroom. Many women like a drop seat or a double zip (one on each hip) which lets you avoid messing with the straps altogether; however, this requires arm and shoulder mobility and you have to make sure you re-zip them completely to avoid getting snow down your pants.

When it comes to women's ski and snowboard bibs, fit is super important. In addition to determining if you want a looser or more fitted silhouette , you need to be comfortable sitting on the lift as well as jumping into turns, and you want to have the mobility to do the latter. Be warier of bibs from European brands where the silhouette is often for straighter-hipped women and doesn't fit curvy Americans as well.

Make sure they're designed with two- or four-way stretch. While articulated knee construction is helpful for everyone, this is especially important for women's snowboarding bibs since you're bending to get up a lot more.

If you're a larger-chested woman, look for adjustable straps . We highly recommend reading the reviews of whatever pair you're considering to see how those bibs fit for most people. When in doubt, always size up , especially considering you'll be wearing layers underneath.

Lastly, we consider exciting colorways to be a top feature for a good pair of bibs, which is why we gave gold stars to the options that keep your kit looking cute on the slopes.