(CNN) — The current Covid-19 surge in the US, fueled by the Omicron variant, could peak later this month — but the next couple of weeks are critical, a health expert says. Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, warns long-term planning is needed to avoid continued stress on the health care system, as hospitals become full, schools struggle to keep students in class and testing remains difficult to access.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO