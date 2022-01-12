Get to know Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha, who just got engaged She’s going to marry restaurant heir Harry McNally

Sasha Spielberg is leaving her famous last name behind.

The 31-year-old daughter of iconic Hollywood director Steven Spielberg recently announced her engagement to restauraunt heir Harry McNally after one year of dating.

To reveal the big news, she uploaded a series of photos on Instagram showing off her stunning engagement ring along with a sweet picture of herself with her fiancé next to a Christmas tree right after his proposal. She explained in her caption that her dad was “secretly filming” the moment, calling it “classic” given his obvious love for filmmaking.

She also included a journal entry from after her first date with McNally, where she wrote, “I’m gonna marry Harry!” She went on to write in her caption, “My diary proves to be right yet again !!”

In honor of this exciting news, here’s everything you need to know about Sasha Spielberg:

Born in Los Angeles, California, Sasha is a daughter to Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw.

The 31-year-old graduated from Brown University, where she studied literary arts. She went on to start an indie folk rock band named Wardell with her brother, Theo Spielberg, in 2013. She also performs as a solo artist under the moniker Buzzy Lee; She just release a new album titled, Spoiled Love in 2021.

In addition to music, Sasha is also an aspiring actress and a talented painter who often shares her work on Instagram--but just because she wants to get into the world of acting doesn’t mean she’s going to ride on her dad’s coattails.

“I felt like I’ve had to prove myself forever, and that’s why I can put myself down and why I constantly do,” she told WWD of the deep sense of impostor syndrome she gets from her last name. That’s also why she chose her stage name, Buzzy Lee.

“Well, Spielberg’s sort of taken,” she said. “I obviously am constantly trying to hide from that, the last name. In pharmacy lines, in TSA, I feel like I’m constantly avoiding the name.”