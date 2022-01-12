ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Get to know Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha, who just got engaged

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Cdf7_0djwBfGr00
Get to know Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha, who just got engaged She’s going to marry restaurant heir Harry McNally

Sasha Spielberg is leaving her famous last name behind.

The 31-year-old daughter of iconic Hollywood director Steven Spielberg recently announced her engagement to restauraunt heir Harry McNally after one year of dating.

To reveal the big news, she uploaded a series of photos on Instagram showing off her stunning engagement ring along with a sweet picture of herself with her fiancé next to a Christmas tree right after his proposal. She explained in her caption that her dad was “secretly filming” the moment, calling it “classic” given his obvious love for filmmaking.

She also included a journal entry from after her first date with McNally, where she wrote, “I’m gonna marry Harry!” She went on to write in her caption, “My diary proves to be right yet again !!”

In honor of this exciting news, here’s everything you need to know about Sasha Spielberg:

Born in Los Angeles, California, Sasha is a daughter to Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw.

The 31-year-old graduated from Brown University, where she studied literary arts. She went on to start an indie folk rock band named Wardell with her brother, Theo Spielberg, in 2013. She also performs as a solo artist under the moniker Buzzy Lee; She just release a new album titled, Spoiled Love in 2021.

In addition to music, Sasha is also an aspiring actress and a talented painter who often shares her work on Instagram--but just because she wants to get into the world of acting doesn’t mean she’s going to ride on her dad’s coattails.

“I felt like I’ve had to prove myself forever, and that’s why I can put myself down and why I constantly do,” she told WWD of the deep sense of impostor syndrome she gets from her last name. That’s also why she chose her stage name, Buzzy Lee.

“Well, Spielberg’s sort of taken,” she said. “I obviously am constantly trying to hide from that, the last name. In pharmacy lines, in TSA, I feel like I’m constantly avoiding the name.”

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they welcomed in August 2013.
RELATIONSHIPS
Club 93.7

Every Steven Spielberg Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Steven Spielberg got his first professional gig in 1969, directing a segment of Rod Serling’s more horror-focused follow-up to The Twilight Zone, Night Gallery. At the time of filming, Spielberg was just 22 years old. His Night Gallery was called “Eyes” and starred Hollywood legend Joan Crawford as a...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Deadline

Ariana DeBose On Her SAG Nom For Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’: “This Nomination Is Not Just For My Work, But For Who I am”

Rita Moreno is the first Latinx actress to win an Oscar. It was her performance in Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise 1961 film of West Side Story as Anita that garnered her the win. Since Moreno’s historic win, there has only been nine Latina actresses nominated for an Academy Award, and Ariana DeBose may just be the tenth–and a shoe in to win.  DeBose was nominated for a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a supporting actress, and she manifested this moment. “It’s not that you don’t believe something different could happen for you, but you put it out in the...
CELEBRITIES
miamistudent.net

Stephen Sondheim’s legacy lives through Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”

Stephen Sondheim died on Nov. 26, 2021 in his Roxbury, Connecticut home. The acclaimed lyricist was 91 years old. Sondheim was known for his inventive musicals, such as “Company” and “Sunday in the Park with George,” which touched on social problems through clever lyrics. Throughout his life, he won an Academy Award, eight Grammy Awards and eight Tony Awards, as well as a Pulitzer Prize.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sasha Spielberg
Person
Harry Mcnally
Person
Kate Capshaw
Person
Steven Spielberg
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get To Know#Brown University#Wwd
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

My Jaw Is STILL On The Floor After Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress Sandra Bullock Is Wearing In The New 'Lost City' Trailer

Is it just us, or does anyone else think that Sandra Bullock has turned back the clock this year? Fresh from wowing us with her skintight crystal Stella McCartney catsuit on the red carpet earlier this month, the 57-year-old actress is back with yet another jaw-dropping look; this time for the promo poster and trailer of her brand new movie, The Lost City.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy