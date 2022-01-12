Rowlett Review Book Club welcomes renowned Dallas book reviewer Nella Phillips Jan. 18th

CC Young, a premier, non-profit senior living community located near White Rock Lake in Dallas, is celebrating its Centennial this year, a milestone that will honor CC Young’s legacy and achievement since receiving its charter as a home for the elderly in 1922. CC Young’s mission continues with the same mission and ministry as its founder, Reverend Christopher Conley Young, envisioned: serving others and fostering premier environments where every life at every age is valued and enriched. To celebrate this significant 100-year anniversary, CC Young will highlight the last 100 years with activities and events in every level of care throughout 2022. Special events are planned for the spring and summer beginning with a multi-generational, Centennial-themed parade in April. The parade will weave through CC Young’s beautiful 20-acre campus with residents and their families, as well as members of Rev. Young’s family, to commemorate this special event. Additional special events will be held for residents and donors, including Roaring Twenties-themed events in June on the CC Young campus.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO