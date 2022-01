Southbound I-35W south of FM 407 in Argyle was closed for a time early Thursday afternoon due to a vehicle fire. Emergency units from the Flower Mound Fire Department and Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 — formerly the Argyle Fire District — responded to the call around 12:15 p.m., according to the ESD. The southbound lanes were shut down because of the fire.

ARGYLE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO